Comets Drop Close Contest to Crunch, 2-1

February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - The Comets took the ice before a loud and capacity crowd at home at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday night against the team's fiercest rival, the Syracuse Crunch. The North Division is a tightly contested place in the Eastern Conference and both teams were clawing to stay in the hunt with two points on the line. The storyline of the game was the second period where both teams factored on the scoresheet but with three goals scored over that stanza, the Comets only managed one of them and eventually lost the contest, 2-1.

In the opening period, there was no scoring but the Crunch broke through in the middle frame on the powerplay after Joe Carroll finished off a nice passing play at 3:10 putting the Comets down 1-0. Utica tied the game after Max Willman planted himself on the left post and took the perfect pass from Arnaud Durandeau and blasted it passed the Crunch goalie, Matt Tomkins at 14:38. The goal was Willman's 11th of the season. Late in the second period, the Crunch retained a lead when Declan Carlile hit the back of the net behind Utica goalie, Akira Schmid at 18:50. As the period ended, the Comets were down 2-1.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets couldn't find a way to close the gap. In the dying moments, the Comets pulled their goaltender for a chance but to no avail. The game ended with the Comets losing the contest, 2-1.

The Comets are back in action on the road against Syracuse Sunday night at 5:00 PM before heading to Belleville on Wednesday week. The team plays the Lehigh Valley Phantoms back at home on March 1st at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available for that game inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

