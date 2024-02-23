Bears Take Down Penguins 4-1 in Return Home
February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
Hershey, PA - The Hershey Bears (40-9-0-3) returned home from a five-game road trip and came away with a 4-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (26-18-7-1) on Friday night in front of a crowd of 10,520 at GIANT Center.
With the win, the Chocolate and White became the first team in the American Hockey League this season to reach the 40-win plateau. The Bears improved to 8-2-0-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in head-to-head play this season and 5-0-0-0 on home ice. Hershey has earned points in its last four games (3-0-0-1) and has won six consecutive home games.
Jonathan Gruden gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 5:49, beating Clay Stevenson to the blocker side.
Ryan Hofer leveled the score with his third of the season at 13:57 when he took a pass from Jake Massie in the neutral zone, skated into the offensive zone and snapped a low shot that beat Joel Blomqvist. Matt Strome earned a secondary assist.
The score remained tied through much of the second and third periods, before Chase Priskie broke the deadlock with a power-play marker from the left circle at 16:22 of the final frame for his sixth of the season. Mike Vecchione and Joe Snively earned assists.
Strome and Bogdan Trineyev then added shorthanded empty-net tallies at 18:05 and 19:30, respectively, to close out the game.
Shots finished 25-23 in favor of the Penguins. Stevenson went 24-for-25 for his 18th win of the season for Hershey; Blomqvist took the loss for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 19-for-21 effort. The Bears went 1-for-7 on the power play; the Penguins went 0-for-5 with the man advantage.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Rochester Americans on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for their first-ever FeBREWary Beerfest event.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2024
- IceHogs Hang on to Defeat Stars in Rockford - Texas Stars
- Bears Squeak Past Penguins in Penalty-Filled Affair - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Take Down Penguins 4-1 in Return Home - Hershey Bears
- Three Short-Handed Goals Help P-Bruins Past Monsters in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Power Play Rekindles as T-Birds Dispatch Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Drop 6-3 Decision to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Bruins - Cleveland Monsters
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 24 vs. Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Drop Close Contest to Crunch, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Dillon Hamaliuk Returns to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Capitals Recall Hendrix Lapierre from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Morning Skate Report: February 23, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls to Host Gulls Fight Cancer Night on Saturday, February 24 - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Announce Recipient of 2024 Pot of Gold Fundraiser - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Austin Magera to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Luka Profaca to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Lycksell Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Moose - Calgary Wranglers
- Howarth and Weeks Sent to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Conclude Six-Game-In-Eight-Day Stretch with 'I-91 Rivalry' Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Return Home for Friday Night Matchup vs. Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Rangers Assign F Brennan Othmann to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Recall Ethan Ritchie from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game #48: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.