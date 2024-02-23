Bears Take Down Penguins 4-1 in Return Home

February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







Hershey, PA - The Hershey Bears (40-9-0-3) returned home from a five-game road trip and came away with a 4-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (26-18-7-1) on Friday night in front of a crowd of 10,520 at GIANT Center.

With the win, the Chocolate and White became the first team in the American Hockey League this season to reach the 40-win plateau. The Bears improved to 8-2-0-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in head-to-head play this season and 5-0-0-0 on home ice. Hershey has earned points in its last four games (3-0-0-1) and has won six consecutive home games.

Jonathan Gruden gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 5:49, beating Clay Stevenson to the blocker side.

Ryan Hofer leveled the score with his third of the season at 13:57 when he took a pass from Jake Massie in the neutral zone, skated into the offensive zone and snapped a low shot that beat Joel Blomqvist. Matt Strome earned a secondary assist.

The score remained tied through much of the second and third periods, before Chase Priskie broke the deadlock with a power-play marker from the left circle at 16:22 of the final frame for his sixth of the season. Mike Vecchione and Joe Snively earned assists.

Strome and Bogdan Trineyev then added shorthanded empty-net tallies at 18:05 and 19:30, respectively, to close out the game.

Shots finished 25-23 in favor of the Penguins. Stevenson went 24-for-25 for his 18th win of the season for Hershey; Blomqvist took the loss for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 19-for-21 effort. The Bears went 1-for-7 on the power play; the Penguins went 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Rochester Americans on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for their first-ever FeBREWary Beerfest event.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.