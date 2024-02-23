Silver Knights Drop First of Series, 4-0, to Colorado
February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Colorado Eagles, 4-0, on the road on Friday evening.
The Eagles got on the board early. Cedric Pare scored a goal in his third straight game at 2:06 in the first.
They then doubled their lead with a goal from Burke at 1:25 in the second.
Kero made it a 3-0 game about halfway through the second period.
Pare scored his second of the night to give Colorado a 4-0 lead.
The Silver Knights will return to Blue FCU Arena tomorrow night for the second half of their back-to-back.
