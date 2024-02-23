Game #48: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors

Game #47: Tucson Roadrunners (29-15-2-1) vs. Bakersfield Condors (24-17-2-2)

Time Friday, February 23, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #86 Tatu Kunto, #13 Taylor Burzminski

Linespersons: #91 Joe Mahon, #10 Kirsten Welsh

The Tucson Roadrunners begin a three-game series against the Bakersfield Condors with a Friday night match at the TCC for game three of the current four-game home stand. No team has won in their home barn in the first four games of the season series that is tied 2-2. Bakersfield won the first two games of the season series with a regulation sweep over Tucson at the TCC on October 27 and October 28. The Roadrunners have since then won the last two single game matchups in Bakersfield on December 22 and January 31. Tucson is five points behind Coachella Valley for first place in the Pacific Division at 61 points but still have two games in hand to play. The Condors on the other hand are 5-5-0-0 in their last 10 games, coming off a comeback win against the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, February 20, in which they scored three power-play goals.

Three things:

The Arizona Coyotes assigned goaltender Matthew Villalta back to the Roadrunners on Thursday, February 22, after he made two apparencies in net; including his first career NHL start on Monday, February 19. Despite missing the series against Ontario, Villalta still leads the AHL in starts with 34 and is tied for first with 22 wins. With a 23rd victory tonight, Villalta can take the crown for the most wins in a single season for a Roadrunners netminder, passing former Tucson goalie Hunter Miska who had 22 wins with the Roadrunners in 2017-18.

Roadrunners Defenseman and Captain Steven Kampfer, who's missed 25 games due to a lower body injury, has been contributing to the power-play from the blue-line as of late. He's assisted on three of Tucson's last five power-play goals; including two in the previous game against the Ontario Reign on Saturday. On the year, Kampfer has six assists in 22 games played with three of those coming on the power-play.

In their last game against the Ontario Reign on Saturday, February 17, the Roadrunners had their 11th game of the season in which the final score is 3-2. In those 11 games, the Roadrunners are 9-0-1-1 including a 3-2 victory over the Condors on January 31. In addition, when the Roadrunners score exactly three goals, they are undefeated at 12-0-0-0 and 9-2-0-0 when allowing two goals. Overall, Tucson continues to dominate in one-goal games with its 18-3-2-1 record and a 6-1-0-1 record at home.

What's the word?

"They're both big pieces of our team and it shows in the games; having them back is unreal and that wall behind us we rely on helps with our game."

Tucson Defenseman Peter DiLiberatore on Matthew Villalta and Dylan Wells who are both now available in the crease for the Roadrunners.

Number to Know:

#24- In Tucson's previous game against Bakersfield on January 31, forward Jan Jenik had both the game-tying primary assist and game-winning goal to propel Tucson's third period 2-1 deficit to a 3-2 victory. In three games played against Bakersfield, Jenik has three points (2 goals, 1 assist), which is tied for most points on the team vs. Bakersfield with Nathan Smith (1-2-3) and Josh Doan (2-1-3).

Latest Transactions:

On Thursday, February 22, the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) assigned goaltender Matthew Villalta to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). Goaltender Jared Moe was also released from his PTO and rejoined the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL).

WE'LL DO IT LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the Tucson Arena. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

