Senators Win Shootout Thriller to Sweep Two-Game Set in Rochester

February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Rochester Americans' Justin Richards and Belleville Senators' Matthew Highmore in action

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Rochester Americans) Rochester Americans' Justin Richards and Belleville Senators' Matthew Highmore in action(Belleville Senators, Credit: Rochester Americans)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators swept their two-game set in Rochester this week with a thrilling 2-1 shootout win over the Americans at Blue Cross Arena.

After a scoreless first period that saw Belleville control the play and outshoot Rochester 7-5, the Americans would draw first blood just past the midway point of the second. Mason Jobst got in on the left-wing side and wrapped the puck around the net, tucking it past the outstretched leg of Mads Sogaard. Sogaard would end up leaving the game after that play with an apparent injury and was replaced by Kevin Mandolese, and Belleville couldn't get the game tied within the final 9:50 of the period.

The Senators would tie the game late in the third period, thanks to a Zack MacEwen deflection from a Jacob Larsson point shot and Mandolese would make some outstanding saves through the rest of regulation and in overtime, to force the shootout. Belleville also had to kill off a penalty with about 45 seconds left in the extra frame.

Mandolese would stop three-of-four shooters in the shootout, while Rourke Chartier and Matt Highmore both beat Dustin Tokarski to give Belleville the win.

The Sens are now off to Syracuse where they'll take on the Crunch on Saturday night.

Fast Facts:

#4 Jacob Larsson registered an assist on the game-tying goal.

#9 Angus Crookshank had five shots on goal.

#14 Rourke Chartier scored on his shootout attempt.

#15 Matt Highmore scored the shootout winner.

#17 Zack MacEwen scored the game-tying goal, his fifth goal of the season and had four shots on goal. He was named the game's second star.

#31 Kevin Mandolese stopped all 11 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, in a relief appearance, before stopping 3/4 shooters in the shootout.

#39 Jiri Smejkal had an assist on the game-tying goal and has points in back-to-back games

#40 Mads Sogaard made 13/14 saves before leaving the game with an apparent injury in the second period.

The Senators were 0/4 on the power play and 3/3 on the ViewTech Window and Door penalty kill.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Goaltender Kevin Mandolese on coming into the game midway through and earning the win:

"You definitely don't have time to think, you just go in there and try to help the team make a comeback and win the game. I think the guys did a great job on penalty kills, because we had a few to kill there, but it was fun to play in that game. I think playoff hockey is fun and when you're in a race it kind of feels a bit like playoff hockey and I love thriving on that."

Belleville Sens Goaltender Kevin Mandolese on preparing for a shootout in a relief appearance:

"It doesn't change. I just try to be as patient as I can and make the saves no matter how."

Belleville Sens Forward Zack MacEwen on the victory:

"It was a tight-checking game, but we had a lot of opportunities. I think we played the right way in the first and the third, we kind of gave them a bit of life in the second, but buckled back down and stuck with it. It was a good team effort and we ended up getting one late there."

Belleville Sens Forward Zack MacEwen on Mandolese's relief performance:

"I can't say enough about him. It's a tough situation for him to come in and give us that jolt of energy when we needed it and a couple big stops. A lot of credit to him, he got us that game."

Full media availabilities are below.

Up Next:

Saturday February 24, 2024 @ Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday February 28, 2024 vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday March 1, 2024 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday March 2, 2024 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m. (Pride Night)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.