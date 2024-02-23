Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Austin Magera to PTO

February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Austin Magera to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Magera, 25, has played in 52 games with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL this season tallying a team-high 21 goals and 33 assists. His 54 total points lead the team and rank fourth in the league. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 185 pound forward posted 14 points (8g, 6a) in 18 contests with the Stingrays.

Prior to his professional career, the Suwanee, GA native skated in 154 games with Sacred Heart University from 2018 to 2023 recording 116 points (47g, 69a).

