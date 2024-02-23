Condors Edge Roadrunners, 3-2

Lavoie's 17th goal of the season holds up as the game winner.

The Bakersfield Condors (25-17-4, 54pts) never trailed in a 3-2 road win over the Tucson Roadrunners (29-16-3, 61pts) on Friday. Raphael Lavoie (17th) scored on the power play, early in the third period, and it held up as the game winner. Cam Dineen had two assists for Bakersfield and now has four in his last two games. The Condors power play has scored four times in the last two games.

Ty Tullio and Dino Kambeitz each scored their sixth goals of the season in the second to make a winner of Jack Campbell, who stopped 28 of 30.

With the win, Bakersfield improved to 3-0 in Tucson this season and 3-1-1 overall against the Roadrunners. The Condors are 12-3-2 in their last 17 on the road in Tucson. Bakersfield remained unbeaten in regulation on Fridays too at 8-0-3.

UP NEXT: The Condors are in on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT. Catch the action on AHLTV, AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, and the iHeartRadio App.

