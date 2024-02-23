Crunch Defeat Comets, 2-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 2-1, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The victory advances the Crunch to 28-15-3-2 on the season and 6-5-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins earned the win stopping 24-of-25 shots. Akira Schmid turned aside 17-of-19 shots in net for the Comets. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-3 opportunities, while the penalty kill was a perfect 2-for-2.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch broke the stalemate with a power-play goal off a quick passing play 3:10 into the middle frame. The puck went down to Jack Finley along the goal line then back out to Gabriel Fortier in the slot who steered it over to the right circle for Joe Carroll to score with a one-timer.

The Comets responded when Max Willman fired in a wrister from the bottom of the right circle off a backdoor feed at 14:38 to even the score. Just four minutes later, Syracuse was back on top. Declan Carlile got the puck at the blue line, skated down the left side and fired in a shot from the top of the left circle for the eventual game-winner.

Syracuse held onto their lead through the third period to take the first win of their three-in-three weekend.

The Crunch return home to host the Belleville Senators tomorrow.

Crunchables: Declan Carlile is on a five-game points streak (1g, 6a).

