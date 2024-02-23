Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 6 p.m.

February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD (24-17-4, 52pts) @ TUCSON (29-15-3, 61pts)

The Condors are 2-1-1 against the Roadrunners this season as the teams play the first of three straight against each other

PUCK DROP: 6:00 p.m. PT

BASEBALL JERSEY AUCTION: The Baseball Jersey auction is online. Raphael Lavoie, Drake Caggiula, Brad Malone and more all have their jerseys available. There is even a team signed baseball bat! Auction closes on Sunday, February 25.

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Roadrunners open up a three-game set with the first of two games in Tucson.

LOOKING BACK

After falling behind 2-0, just three minutes into the game, the Condors fired a season-high 45 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over San Diego. Lane Pederson (2g-1a) had a three-point night and Cam Dineen had two assists.

JUMP IN FRONT

The Condors are 14-4-2 (.750) when scoring the first goal of the game. By contrast, Tucson is 24-1-1 (.942%) scoring the first goal of the game, the second-best mark in the AHL.

O-ROD GETS A DOZEN

Tuesday was the 12th win of the season for Olivier Rodrigue. He is tied for seventh among AHL netminders with a .919 save percentage. He is two wins shy of his career high of 14 set last season.

PEDEY PILES UP THE POINTS

Pederson's three-point outing was his third this season and he leads the Condors in scoring since the New Year. Over his last 20 games, he has 23 points (9g-14a).

LAVOIE FINDS HIS MARK

Raphael Lavoie scored a power-play goal and added an assist on Tuesday. It was his 16th tally of the season with 10 lamp lighters coming via the power play.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Nine points separate 2nd-place Tucson and 6th-place Bakersfield with the Condors holding two games in hand. The Condors have three games in hand on Colorado, Calgary, and Ontario who are all wedged in the tightly contested Pacific Division playoff picture.

WORKING OVERTIME

Carter Savoie's overtime goal on Tuesday improved the team to 4-2 in the extra session. Raphael Lavoie has two overtime goals and Seth Griffith has the other.

FEELING FRIDAY

Friday nights have been the night of the week for the Condors, who are unbeaten in regulation in weekend openers at 7-0-3.

GOOD AFTER TWO

Bakersfield is 23-4-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play.

PLUGGED IT BACK IN

Entering Tuesday on a 1/23 stretch on the power play, the Condors special teams unit connected on three power-play goals in the first period and went 3/5 on the night. Overall, the team is sixth in the AHL at 20.8%.

LOVE THE OLD PUEBLO

The Condors have points in 13 of their last 16 games (11-3-2, .750%) in Tucson. Overall, the Condors are 19-6-4 (.724%) against the Roadrunners since January 5, 2019.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Tucson is 18-3-5 in one-goal games as they come in off a split with Ontario, winning last Saturday, 3-2. Rookie Josh Doan is second among first-year players with 21 goals.

UP NEXT

The Condors and Roadrunners wrap the Tucson portion of the three-game set tomorrow at 6 p.m. PT and are on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, AHLTV, and the iHeartRadio App.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.