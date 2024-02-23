Kaiser Records First Pro Multi-Point Game In Victory Over Texas

February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford has limited teams to three or fewer goals in its last 10 games following a 5-3 win over the Texas Stars at the BMO Center on Friday night. A game-tying power-play goal from Rem Pitlick brought Rockford back in the game after trailing 2-1 into the second period. The third period featured a score from Wyatt Kaiser, plus the game-winning goal from Anders Bjork, and an empty-netter from Cole Guttman. Rockford's goalie, Drew Commesso, recorded 29 saves in the victory against a top-division rival.

Approaching the halfway point of the first period, Bryce Kindopp tallied his third goal of the season. Brandon Baddock dug the puck out of the right corner, and Texas netminder Matthew Murray deflected it with his pad into the slot where Kindopp was all alone and buried a wrister to give the IceHogs a 1-0 lead (8:18).

The Stars bagged two goals in 53 seconds during the second period to take the lead. On a breakaway, Antonio Stranges scored on a backhand shot in front of the net (6:07), and then Mark Rassell put Texas ahead shortly after with his third goal of the year (7:00).

With under five minutes left in the second period, Alex Petrovic sustained a tripping penalty, giving Rockford their second power play of the night. On the power play, Brett Seney tipped Kaiser's pass from the blue line to Pitlick near the left faceoff circle. Pitlick sent a one-timer into the net for a power-play goal to tie the game (15:46).

Early in the final frame of action, Filip Roos sent a pass to Kaiser, who was wide open near the top of the right faceoff circle. Kaiser moved in close toward the slot and fired a wrist shot into the net to give Rockford a 3-2 lead (5:24). With an assist and a goal, Kaiser recorded his first multi-point game in his pro career.

Nearly three minutes later, Ryder Rolston passed the puck to Nolan Allan in the high slot. Allan loaded a wrist shot toward the net where Bjork tipped the puck in front of Murray and scored his ninth goal of the season (8:40).

Texas cut Rockford's lead in half late in the final frame when Matej Blumel netted a one-timer from the right circle to make it 4-3 (16:07), but Guttman's empty-netter sealed the IceHogs' 5-3 victory with five seconds left to play (19:54).

Rockford returns to the BMO tomorrow, Saturday, Feb, 24 to face off with the Iowa Wild. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.