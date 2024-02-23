Morning Skate Report: February 23, 2024

LOVELAND, C.O. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Colorado Eagles in the first game of their back-to-back road series. The Silver Knights will look to bounce back after a 6-1 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, while the Eagles will look for their fourth straight win. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. PT.

FRESH FACES, FRESH ENERGY

The Silver Knights' roster has undergone a few line shuffles ahead of this weekend's series, recalling forwards Alex Swetlikoff and Simon Pinard and defenseman Joe Fleming from their ECHL affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Head Coach Ryan Craig is confident that the roster's recent additions will bring jump and a high compete level to their AHL opportunities.

"I think the guys that have come up have done a good job for us," he said after Friday's morning skate. "We've had numerous guys come up at different times...those guys that come up add energy to our group."

"I think it adds some fresh blood here. It's a good opportunity for them. We're excited to have them - it's about opportunity, and there's opportunity here."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Defenseman Brad Hunt leads the Eagles with 38 points (14G, 24A) in 48 games. He also leads all AHL defensemen in points and goals this season. Hunt enters tonight's matchup with a four-game point streak, including a three-point night against the Bakersfield Condors in the team's last outing.

Forward Riley Tufte, who represented the Eagles at the AHL All-Star game and won the hardest shot challenge, is tied with Hunt to lead Colorado in goals with 14. He has tallied two points in the team's last five games and is +1 over that stretch.

Rookie Trent Miner is currently Colorado's only active goaltender. He has started 13 games for the Eagles this season. Miner is 4-6-1 this season, and averages 2.44 goals against with a .915 save percentage.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Jake Bischoff is week-to-week

Adam Cracknell is week-to-week

Gage Quinney is day-to-day

