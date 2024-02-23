Monsters Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Bruins

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Providence Bruins 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 30-15-3-2 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Providence's Dan Renouf scored a shorthanded goal at 6:36 of the first period, but Brendan Gaunce put home a marker at 9:03 assisted by Roman Ahcan and David Jiricek to tie the game. Jiricek closed out the opening frame with a tally at 19:59 off a faceoff win from Gaunce putting Cleveland ahead 2-1 after 20 minutes. The Bruins added two more shorthanded markers in the second period courtesy of Jayson Megna 10:50 and Marc McLaughlin at 19:38 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 3-2. Trey Fix-Wolansky recorded a late goal at 18:04 of the third period off feeds from Gaunce and Jake Christiansen forcing the game into extra time. Providence's Georgii Merkulov made quick work scoring 45 seconds into overtime bringing the final score to 4-3.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 31 saves in defeat while Providence's Michael DiPietro stopped 28 shots for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 0 1 0 - 3 PRO 1 2 0 1 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 31 0/4 2/2 10 min / 5 inf PRO 35 0/2 4/4 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan OT 31 4 5-5-3 PRO DiPietro W 28 3 16-6-0 Cleveland Record: 30-15-3-2, 1st North Division Providence Record: 31-15-3-2, 2nd Atlantic Division

