Lycksell Returns to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned forward Olle Lycksell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms as announced by General Manager Daniel Briere.

Lycksell, 24, leads the Phantoms with 16 goals including four goals in his last six games with the Phantoms from January 12-20 immediately prior to his recall to Philadelphia on January 22. The 5-foot-10-inch right wing played has played in five games with the Flyers this season recording one assist and also played in eight games with Philadelphia last season recording one assist.

This season with the Phantoms, Lycksell has scored 16-12-28 in 33 games. As an AHL rookie, Lycksell scored 14-31-45 in 53 games with the Phantoms during the 2022-23 campaign for a career total with Lehigh Valley of 30-43-73 in 86 total games with the team. The Round 6 choice of the Flyers in 2017 also recorded his first career hat trick on October 20, 2024 at Springfield and won AHL Player of the Week honors after racking up five goals in three games that weekend.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action this weekend with a pair of games at the Charlotte Checkers beginning with a Saturday at 4:00 p.m. clash followed by a rematch on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

UPCOMING

Saturday, February 24 (4:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, February 25 (1:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

Friday, March 1 (7:05) - Phantoms at Utica Comets

Saturday, March 2 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders-Hockey is for Everyone, SNHL ft. DJ Brad Scott

Sunday, March 3 (3:05) vs. Hershey Bears-meLVin's Birthday, Post-game skate with players presented by NJM Insurance, Faith Night

