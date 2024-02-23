Bojangles Game Preview: February 24 vs. Lehigh Valley
February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers are riding their newfound hot streak into a pivotal weekend matchup with Lehigh Valley as they look to find separation in the Atlantic Division standings.
On A Roll
Fresh off what had been their worst stretch of the season, the Checkers have turned things around over the last handful of contests. Charlotte is entering the weekend with a four-game point streak (3-0-1-0) - their best run since a six-game point streak in mid-December and the longest active streak in the division.
They'll be tested against a Phantoms squad that has wins in three of their last four games, with each victory coming beyond regulation.
Offense Comes Alive
A key part of Charlotte collecting wins as of late is a resurgence in the team's offensive output. The Checkers have posted 15 goals across the last four games - hitting the four-goal mark in three of those contests.
The Checkers are now 22-1-1-0 when scoring at least three goals in a game, while going 2-19-4-0 when failing to reach that number.
Powering Up
After going 2-for-5 in their most recent outing - a win over Springfield - the Checkers have a power-play goal in six of their last eight contests. This weekend they'll be facing a Lehigh Valley penalty kill that ranks near the bottom of the league.
On A Tear
Lucas Carlsson continues to be one of the league's premier point-producing defensemen and is now riding the longest point streak by a Checker this season - clocking in at six games.
Gerry's Big Night
The last time the Checkers hit the ice, it was Gerry Mayhew helping drive them to victory. The veteran forward picked up three points in the win over Springfield and now has six different multi-point efforts this season.
THE ONES TO WATCH
Charlotte
Mackie Samoskevich - 4 points in last 4 games
Ryan McAllister - 3 points in last 3 games
Lucas Carlsson - 5 points in last 5 games
Lehigh Valley
Olle Lycksell - 6 points in last 5 games
Rhett Gardner - 2 points in last 2 games
Bobby Brink - 5 points in last 4 games
THE PROMOS
Saturday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. - Checkers vs. Lehigh Valley
