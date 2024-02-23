Wolf Pack Conclude Six-Game-In-Eight-Day Stretch with 'I-91 Rivalry' Showdown

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their six-game-in-eight-day stretch tonight at the MassMutual Center as they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds in the latest installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry'.

The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the seventh of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds this season. It is the fourth of five meetings between the foes at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. The rivals will not meet again until March 29th in Hartford. The season series then wraps up with two games in April, as the T-Birds visit the XL Center on April 12th and the Pack make their final trip to Western Massachusetts on April 20th.

Each side has won three of the first six games, with both the Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds posting records of 3-3-0-0. The T-Birds won the last meeting, taking a 6-3 decision at the XL Center on February 3rd.

Jakub Vrana struck at 9:05 and 13:59 of the opening period, while Ryan Suzuki scored on a breakaway at 10:59 to give the Thunderbirds a quick 3-0 lead.

The Wolf Pack roared back to tie the game, as Alex Belzile made it 3-1 before the intermission with a goal at 17:04. Brandon Scanlin drew the Wolf Pack within a goal at 0:55 of the middle frame, scoring his seventh goal of the season. Matt Rempe then pounced on a rebound at 2:46 for his eighth goal of the season to make it a 3-3 game.

Zach Dean broke the tie at 13:47 of the second period, dancing in and potting his third goal of the season to make it 4-3 Thunderbirds.

Matthew Peca and Will Bitten tacked on insurance markers in the third period, as the T-Birds pulled away for victory.

The road team has won four of the first six meetings this season. The Wolf Pack claimed a 3-1 victory on October 14th and a 4-2 victory on November 24th at the MassMutual Center, while the T-Birds claimed a 3-1 victory on home ice on December 27th.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack stormed back from down 3-0 last night to earn a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Cleveland Monsters.

Brendan Gaunce opened the scoring 4:37 into the game, tipping a Marcus Bjork shot just 16 seconds into the Monsters' second powerplay of the contest. Just 33 seconds into their third powerplay at 8:43, Jake Christiansen blasted home his 13th goal of the season to make it 2-0.

The Monsters ballooned the lead to 3-0 5:21 into the second period, as Roman Ahcan busted in on a shorthanded breakaway and beat Louis Domingue for his sixth goal of the season. It was the seventh shorthanded goal allowed this season by the Wolf Pack.

44 seconds later, Tyler Pitlick buried his first goal with the Wolf Pack on the powerplay to make it a 3-1 game, giving the home side some life.

Brett Berard notched the Wolf Pack's seventh shorthanded goal of the season at 9:35 of the third period, blazing in on the right-wing side and rifling home his 17th goal to make it 3-2.

With Samuel Knazko in the penalty box for delay of game, the Wolf Pack pulled Domingue for the extra attacker in the final minutes of regulation. Nikolas Brouillard sent a pass into the right-wing circle for Ryder Korczak, who snapped home his sixth goal of the season to force overtime.

Domingue made four key saves in overtime, pushing the sides to a shootout. Berard opened the skills competition with a goal but was immediately answered by Trey Fix-Wolansky. After no goals were scored in the second, third, and fourth rounds, Hunter McKown would score the winner in the bottom of the fifth round to give the Monsters the second point.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 17 on the season. Alex Belzile leads the team in points with 37 (14 g, 23 a), while Mac Hollowell leads the way in assists with 31.

Earlier today, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) assigned forward Brennan Othmann to the Wolf Pack.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds dropped a 5-3 decision to the Charlotte Checkers last time out on Sunday afternoon. Ryan McAllister broke a 1-1 tie 2:13 into the second period for the Checkers, while Zac Dalpe scored his 12th goal of the season at 10:49 to make it 3-1.

Joseph Duszak drew the T-Birds within a goal just 39 seconds into the third period, allowing the visitors to push for the equalizer. Justin Sourdif found the eventual game-winning goal at 12:04, however, making it 4-2 with his tenth goal of the campaign. Peca did add some intrigue 48 seconds later, making it a one-goal game at 12:52, but it would not be enough.

Gerry Mayhew scored his second goal of the afternoon into an empty net at 19:29 to cement the victory for the Checkers.

Adam Gaudette leads the Thunderbirds in both goals with 25 and points with 41 (25 g, 16 a). Peca, meanwhile, leads the team in assists with 27.

On Thursday, the parent St. Louis Blues (NHL) assigned defenseman Calle Rosen to the Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues reassigned defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears from the Thunderbirds.

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:50 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, February 28th, when the Charlotte Checkers come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

