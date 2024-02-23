Howarth and Weeks Sent to Indy
February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that forward Kale Howarth and goaltender Mitchell Weeks have been returned on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Howarth, 26, is returning from a wrist injury and has one assist in five games with Rockford this season.
Weeks, 22, is 3-2-0-0 with a 2.80 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage with the Hogs.
The IceHogs play tonight against the Texas Stars with puck drop at 7 p.m. inside the BMO Center.
