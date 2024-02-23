Prosvetov Turns in 15-Save Shutout in Eagles' 4-0 Blanking of Henderson

February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped all 15 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 4-0 on Friday. Forward Cedric Pare netted a pair of goals, including the game-winner, as 11 different skaters found their way onto the scoresheet. The Eagles finished off the night going a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and outshot the Silver Knights, 36-15.

Colorado would jump out early, as Pare camped out between the circles and deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal extended Pare's goal-scoring streak to three games and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 2:06 into the contest.

Henderson would earn a pair of power-play chances in the first period, but would be denied by Colorado each time, as the Eagles carried their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Forward Cal Burke would also extend his goal streak to three games when he fielded a pass at the top of the crease and fired a wrister past Silver Knights goalie Jiri Patera. The goal was Burke's 13th of the season and extended Colorado's advantage to 2-0 just 1:25 into the second period.

Still leading 2-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would keep the attack clicked in gear, as forward Tanner Kero capped off a 2-on-1 rush with a goal from the side of the crease, putting Colorado up 3-0 at the 7:58 mark of the final frame.

Pare would find the back of the net yet again when he buried a wrister from the top of the left-wing circle, pushing the Eagles lead to 4-0 with 4:44 left in the contest.

Patera suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 36 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, February 24th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.