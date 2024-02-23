Dillon Hamaliuk Returns to Penguins
February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Dillon Hamaliuk has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Hamaliuk skated in four games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, picking up an assist on Feb. 17 against the Laval Rocket.
A native of Leduc, Alberta, Hamaliuk represented Wheeling at the 2024 AHL All-Star Game, where he posted two goals and an assist. The 23-year-old is tied for the second-most assists (21) and owns the fourth-most points on the Nailers (35).
Hamaliuk was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6, the same trade that brought Erik Karlsson to the Penguins organization. Hamaliuk was drafted by San Jose in second round (55th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and played in 44 AHL games for the San Jose Barracuda during the 2021-22 season. He produced three goals and six assists for nine points in that time.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Feb. 23, against the Hershey Bears. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Giant Center.
The Penguins' next home game is tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 24, as they host the Bridgeport Islanders for Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife. Opening puck drop for the Penguins and Islanders will be 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2024
- Dillon Hamaliuk Returns to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Capitals Recall Hendrix Lapierre from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Morning Skate Report: February 23, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls to Host Gulls Fight Cancer Night on Saturday, February 24 - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Announce Recipient of 2024 Pot of Gold Fundraiser - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Austin Magera to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Luka Profaca to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Lycksell Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Moose - Calgary Wranglers
- Howarth and Weeks Sent to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Conclude Six-Game-In-Eight-Day Stretch with 'I-91 Rivalry' Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Return Home for Friday Night Matchup vs. Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Rangers Assign F Brennan Othmann to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Recall Ethan Ritchie from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game #48: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.