Dillon Hamaliuk Returns to Penguins

February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Dillon Hamaliuk has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Hamaliuk skated in four games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, picking up an assist on Feb. 17 against the Laval Rocket.

A native of Leduc, Alberta, Hamaliuk represented Wheeling at the 2024 AHL All-Star Game, where he posted two goals and an assist. The 23-year-old is tied for the second-most assists (21) and owns the fourth-most points on the Nailers (35).

Hamaliuk was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6, the same trade that brought Erik Karlsson to the Penguins organization. Hamaliuk was drafted by San Jose in second round (55th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and played in 44 AHL games for the San Jose Barracuda during the 2021-22 season. He produced three goals and six assists for nine points in that time.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Feb. 23, against the Hershey Bears. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Giant Center.

The Penguins' next home game is tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 24, as they host the Bridgeport Islanders for Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife. Opening puck drop for the Penguins and Islanders will be 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.