Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears return home from their five-game road trip for a Friday night clash with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as Hershey opens up a three-game homestand.

Hershey Bears (39-9-0-3) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (26-17-7-1)

February 23, 2024 | 7 p.m. | Game 52 | GIANT Center

Referees: Jordan Deckard (14), Adam Tobias (16)

Linespersons: Shawn Oliver (56), John Rey (16)

Tonight's Promotions:

Michelob Ultra Can Holder Night - The first 3,000 fans 21-and-over in attendance will receive a Bears can holder, courtesy of Michelob Ultra

Pre-game Happy Hour - Enjoy 16 oz. Michelob Ultra cans for just $5, available from doors to puck drop

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress), Capitals Radio, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears completed their five-game road trip in Laval on Wednesday, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to secure a point in an eventual 3-2 shootout loss. Ivan Miroshnichenko scored a power-play goal at 6:11 of the second period, and Bogdan Trineyev scored at 1:55 of the third period to level the game. Logan Mailloux netted the only goal in the third round of the shootout to lift the Rocket past Hershey. The Penguins are coming off a 3-2 home overtime loss to Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, as the Penguins had built a 2-0 lead with goals from Jagger Joshua and Alex Nylander before Bobby Brink got the Phantoms on the board. Cooper Marody scored the game-tying goal midway through the third period, then tallied the game-winner just 63 seconds into the extra frame.

REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE:

Following the recall of forward Pierrick Dubé on Wednesday morning by the Washington Capitals, the Bears have summoned forwards Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Empey has appeared in 50 games with South Carolina this season, registering 35 points (16g, 19a). He leads the team with 107 penalty minutes and ranks fourth on the club in goals. Empey has also appeared in one game with the Bears this season. O'Neilranks second on the Stingrays in scoring, striking for 48 points (12g, 36a) in 48 games. He has points in eight of his last nine outings for South Carolina, collecting 14 points (2g, 12a) in that stretch.

I-81 SERIES RESUMES TONIGHT:

The Bears and Penguins renew hostilities tonight for the first time in nearly a month. The two clubs last locked horns on Jan. 27, a 3-2 road win at Mohegan Sun Arena in which Ethen Frank scored twice, including the game-winning goal. Hershey leads the regular-season series with a record of 7-2-0-0; the Bears are 4-0-0-0 against the Penguins at home. Joe Snively leads the series in scoring with 13 points (7g, 6a) in nine games. The Penguins recently experienced a roster shakeup, with the parent Pittsburgh Penguins dealing Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Alex Nylander and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Emil Bemstrom on Thursday.

BEARS BITES:

The recall of forward Pierrick Dubé means that the Bears will not have a single player this season who will have appeared in all 72 games this season. During the 2022-23 campaign, forward Mason Morelli was the only Bear to dress in every regular-season contest...Ethen Frank's 10 power-play goals remain tied for second in the league...The Bears lead the AHL with 33 first goals, and 30 wins when scoring first...The Chocolate and White enter the weekend's slate of games with a five-game winning streak on home ice...Hershey's home power play ranks fifth in the AHL at 19-for-84 (22.6%), and the club's home penalty kill ranks first at 77-for-85 (90.6%)...Hershey is a league-best 15-0-0-0 at home when leading after two periods...Joe Snively needs two more games to reach 200 career AHL/Bears contests.

ON THIS DATE:

Feb. 23, 2019 - Garrett Pilon scored 1:28 into the third period to tie the game against the Rockford IceHogs at 2-2 and force the game to overtime. The Bears then earned an additional point as Riley Barber and Nathan Walker scored in the shootout to lift Hershey to a 3-2 victory over Rockford at GIANT Center, while Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves. The win pushed Hershey's point streak to a franchise-record 17 games (16-0-0-1).

