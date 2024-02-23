Capitals Recall Hendrix Lapierre from Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have recalled forward Hendrix Lapierre from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager, Brian MacLellan.

Lapierre, 22, has posted 17 points (5g, 12a) in 21 games with Hershey this season. He struck for his second career AHL hat trick in Monday's win at Belleville, and has eight points (3g, 5a) in his last six games with Hershey. In 2022-23, Lapierre recorded 30 points (15g, 15a) in 60 games during his first professional season with Hershey. Lapierre added six points (3g, 3a) in 20 playoff games, including the game-tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals. Lapierre has registered 38 points (17g, 21a) in 71 career AHL games with Hershey.

The Gatineau, Quebec product has recorded seven points (2g, 5a) in 25 games with the Capitals this season. Lapierre, the Capitals' first-round choice (22nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, has played 31 career NHL games with Washington, recording eight points (3g, 5a).

