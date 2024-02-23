Rangers Assign F Brennan Othmann to Wolf Pack

February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Brennan Othmann to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Othmann, 21, has appeared in 44 games with the Wolf Pack during his rookie season. The native of Scarborough, ON, has scored 36 points (14 g, 22 a), fourth-most among rookies in the AHL. Othmann ranks second on the Wolf Pack in points and tied for second on the club in goals with Alex Belzile (14).

The 6', 186-pound forward scored the game-winning goal in the Wolf Pack's 2-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday night.

Othmann has appeared in three games with the Rangers this season. He made his NHL debut on January 4th against the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden.

He was selected in the first round, 16th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The Pack finishes off their six-game-in-eight-day stretch tonight when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, February 28th, at 7:00 p.m. when the Charlotte Checkers come to town.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.