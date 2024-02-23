Three Short-Handed Goals Help P-Bruins Past Monsters in Overtime
February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins netted three short-handed goals on the way to a 4-3 overtime win over the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Georgii Merkulov potted the game-winning goal 45 seconds into overtime to seal the victory. Jayson Megna posted a goal and an assist, while Alec Regula recorded two assists.
How It Happened
While short-handed, Patrick Brown dropped the puck for Dan Renouf in the slot, who spun off a defender and walked it down to the right circle, where he flicked a shot into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 13:24 remaining in the first period. Regula received an assist as well.
Roman Ahcan beat his defender in the left circle and took the puck hard to the net where his initial shot was stopped by the goaltender, sending the puck into the air above the crease, before Brendan Gaunce batted it into the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 10:57 to play in the first frame.
With less than a second left in the first period, David Jiricek's wrist shot from the top of the left circle zipped inside the far post, giving the Monsters a 2-1 lead.
While playing short-handed, Regula chipped the puck off the boards and out of the zone, sending Megna on a breakaway, where he deked to the backhand and flipped the puck past the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2 with 9:10 left in the second period.
While short-handed again, Megna rushed the puck towards the net and put a shot on cage that rebounded out to Marc McLaughlin above the crease, where he buried the second effort, giving Providence a 3-2 lead with 22 seconds remaining in the second period.
With the extra attacker on the ice, Trey Fix-Wolansky's wrist shot from the left circle zipped into the top shelf of the net, tying the game at 3-3 with 1:56 to play in the third frame.
45 seconds into overtime, Merkulov hammered a one-timer from the right circle that whistled inside the near post for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins the win. Reilly Walsh and Fabian Lysell were credited with the assists.
Stats
All four of Providence's goals were scored by special teams.
The Providence Bruins haven't scored three short-handed goals in a game since December 1, 2019. The P-Bruins have 11 short-handed tallies this season, which is tied for second in the league.
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 28 of the 31 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots.
The Providence power play went 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds on Saturday, February 24 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
Three Short-Handed Goals Help P-Bruins Past Monsters in Overtime - Providence Bruins
