Providence Bruins Recall Ethan Ritchie from Maine Mariners

February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, February 23, that the Providence Bruins have recalled Ethan Ritchie from the Maine Mariners.

Ritchie, 21, has skated in 43 games with the Mariners this season, recording five goals and eight assists. The 6-foot, 205-pound defenseman has appeared in three games this season with Providence and scored one goal.

The Oakville, Ontario, native signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Providence Bruins last July.

