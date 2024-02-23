Game Day: Wranglers vs Moose

February 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers faceoff against the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, looking to keep pace in a tight Pacific Division playoff race.

Calgary currently sits in fourth place in the division and has picked up points in seven of their last 10 games (4-3-1-2).

Puck drop: 6pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Feb. 23, 2024 6:00pm @ Manitoba Canada Life Centre

Feb. 24, 2024 5:00pm @ Manitoba Canada Life Centre

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers and Moose have faced each other six times this season, splitting the series with three wins apiece.

The previous meeting between the two clubs on Feb.14 at the Scotiabank Saddledome went to a shootout, with the Moose edging out the 2-1 win.

Brett Sutter scored twice against Manitoba on Feb.13 in his return to the Wranglers lineup and has notched three goals in his last four games.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Dustin Wolf

Keep your eye on Dustin Wolf tonight.

Wolf (19-7-3-4) has been a calming presence in the Calgary crease of late and has yet to lose in regulation (1-0-1) since returning from his most recent NHL recall with the Flames.

He is in search of his 20th win of the season this weekend.

ONE TIMERS:

(D) Gabriel Chicione was added to the roster on a PTO.

(F) Matt Coronato leads the Wranglers in scoring with 37 points (14g,23a) in 36 games.

(F) William Stromgren has three points (2g,1a) in his last three games.

(D) Jonathan Aspirot has set a new career high in points with 21 (4g,17a) in 43 games. (His previous high was 18.)

(G) Connor Murphy recorded his first AHL win against Manitoba on Feb.13.

