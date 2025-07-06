Capitals Re-Sign Forward Hendrix Lapierre

July 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-signed forward Hendrix Lapierre to a one-year, one-way contract. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Lapierre, 23, split the 2024-25 campaign with Hershey and Washington in his third professional season. He started the year in the NHL, striking for eight assists in 27 games with the Capitals. With the Bears, Lapierre finished the campaign with 32 points (7g, 25a) in 32 games, ranking first in points per game (1.00), tying for third in assists, and tying for second in power-play assists (11). Lapierre was named AHL Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 16. He added three assists in eight playoff games for Hershey.

The native of Gatineau, Quebec also split time with Hershey and Washington in 2023-24, scoring 22 points (8g, 14a) in 51 games for the Capitals. He also added two points (1g, 1a) in four Stanley Cup Playoffs games for the Capitals.

With Hershey in 2023-24, Lapierre scored 17 points (5g, 12a) in 21 games. In the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, he led the AHL in scoring with 22 points (7g, 15a) and helped Hershey to its second straight Calder Cup title. He was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

In his rookie season with Hershey in 2022-23, Lapierre scored 30 points (15g, 15a) over 60 games for the Bears. During the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, Lapierre had six points (3g, 3a) in 20 postseason contests, including scoring the tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals, as the Bears won the franchise's 12th Calder Cup.

Lapierre was selected 22nd overall by the Capitals in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has scored 31 points (9g, 22a) in 84 career NHL games with Washington, and has collected 79 points (27g, 52a) in 113 career AHL games with Hershey.

