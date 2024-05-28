Catcher Grant Koch Selected by Pittsburgh

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of catcher Grant Koch, who was added to the major league taxi squad on May 22. He will be the second member of the 2024 Indians squad to be selected by Pittsburgh this season, following right-handed starting pitcher and batterymate Paul Skenes.

Koch, 27, began the season on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster and has appeared behind the dish in 17 games, logging a .984 fielding percentage (three errors in 188 total chances). He served as the batterymate for Skenes, Minor League Baseball's top pitching prospect, in six of seven starts. In 77 career Triple-A games at the plate, Koch owns a .236 batting average (58-for-246) with 18 extra-base hits and 28 RBI.

The University of Arkansas (Fayetteville) product was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.