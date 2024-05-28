May 28 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (23-28) at LOUISVILLE BATS (29-21)

Tuesday, May 28 - 5:35 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.45)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Louisville Bats play the first of their six-game series beginning tonight at Louisville Slugger Field...Iowa will start left-hander Jordan Wicks on Major League rehab assignment...it marks Wicks' second appearance on rehab, following May 24 vs. Indianapolis in which he pitched 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts...Louisville is scheduled to pitch left-hander Brandon Williamson, who is slated to make his third appearance on Major League rehab assignment and second with Louisville.

SUNDAY SCARIES: Iowa narrowly avoided a shutout in Sunday's 6-1 loss to Indianapolis...the Indians scored all six of their runs in the first inning off I-Cubs starting pitcher Thomas Pannone...the bullpen trio of Keegan Thompson (1.0 IP), Ethan Roberts (1.0 IP) and Eduarniel Núñez (2.0 IP) combined for 4.0 scoreless innings...the lone run for Iowa came in the eighth inning for Iowa as Bryce Windham scored on a wild pitch...Iowa tallied just two hits in the game, which is their lowest total of the 2024 campaign.

HOT STRETCH FOR CANARIO: Iowa outfielder Alexander Canario went 1-for-3 with a double Saturday night and became the first I-Cub to have an extra-base hit in seven consecutive games since Willson Contreras accomplished the feat from May 23-June 4, 2016 (10G)...in his last 10 games, Canario is batting .366 (15-for-41) with 10 extra-base hits, 16 RBI and six multi-hit efforts...on May 14 at Syracuse, Canario hit a grand slam and finished the game with five RBI, his most since Sept. 19, 2023 with the Chicago Cubs.

BLANKED: The I-Cubs earned a shutout victory on Friday night, scoring a 12-0 win...Jordan Wicks (2.0 IP), Chris Clarke (W, 4.0 IP), Daniel Palencia (1.2 IP) and Riley Thompson (1.1 IP) all combined for the shutout...it marked the third time this season Iowa has blanked their opponent following April 12 at St. Paul (6-0) and April 31 at Omaha (2-0)...the 12-0 win also gave Iowa their largest margin of victory of the season and largest since their 20-1 triumph at Omaha on Aug. 9, 2023.

AWARD TOUR: Iowa Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was tabbed the International League Player of the Week for the period of May 20-26, the league announced yesterday...in six games vs. the Indianapolis Indians, Crow-Armstrong batted .444 (12-for-27) with 10 runs, four doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and five stolen bases...during that time, he led the league in extra-base hits (7), total bases (25) and hits...Crow-Armstrong ranked among International League leaders in runs (T-1st), stolen bases (T-1st), slugging (3rd, .926), OPS (4th, 1.426) and batting average (T-4th)...the 22-year-old recorded five consecutive multi-hit games from May 21-25 and became the first I-Cub to accomplish the feat since Nick Madrigal on May 27-June 1, 2023...this is the first time Crow-Armstrong has won IL Player of the Week honors and the first time an I-Cub has won the award since Jared Young for Sept. 4-10, 2023.

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are facing off for the second time this season and for the first time at Louisville Slugger Field...the two clubs faced off in a six-game series at Principal Park from April 16-21 with the I-Cubs winning four of the six games and outscoring the Bats 34-27...last season, Iowa went 3-3 at Louisville Slugger Field.

MURRAY, MURRAY: Cubs' No. 11 prospect BJ Murray Jr. hit his sixth home run of the season Wednesday afternoon vs. Indianapolis and his first from the right side of the plate...Murray Jr. has reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 games dating back to May 12, slashing .341/.481/.707 (14-for-41) with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI during that span...BJ entered May 12 batting .155 and has since raised his average to .205.

SERIES RECAP: Iowa and Indianapolis faced off for the first time of the season from May 21-26...the two clubs split the six-game series but Indianapolis outscored Iowa 46-41...the I-Cubs went 14-10 vs. the Indians last season and 9-3 against the club at Principal Park.

