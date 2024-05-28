Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.28 G1

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (26-23) 6, St. Paul Saints (22-28) 2 Tuesday, May 28, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL (7): ROC 6, STP 2

WP: Joan Adon (3-3, 5.63) LP: Randy Donak (3-4, 5.06) SV:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7

R H E St. Paul 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

2 5 0 Rochester 0 1 1 1 3 0 x

6 10 0

GAME INFORMATION: First Pitch: 4:06 p.m. Temperature: 66 °F Time of Game: 1:42 Attendance: -

HOME RUNS: ROC - Juan Yepez (7) solo off RHP Randy Dobnak in the 2nd (Count: 2-0) to left field ROC - Travis Blankenhorn (14) solo off RHP Randy Dobnak in the 3rd (Count: 3-1) to right field

STARTING PITCHERS: RHP Joan Adon (3-3, 5.63) 6.0 I.P, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 0 HR, 78/52 (P/S), left up 6-2 RHP Randy Dobnak (3-4, 5.06) 4.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 2 HR, 80/44 (P/S), left down 4-0

RED WINGS NOTES: CACTUS JACK(ED): RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN connected on his International League-leading 14th home run of the season in the third inning of game one, highlighting a 1-for-3 line with an RBI, walk, and two runs scored...this is his third-straight game with a home run and sixth-straight with an extra-base hit, both of which are the longest active streaks in the International League...

Blankenhorn is the first Red Wing with an extra-base hit in six consecutive games since Alejandro De Aza from 8/28-9/2 in 2019. He is also the first Red Wing to homer three-straight games (4/19-21 vs. TOL) twice in a single season since Kennys Vargas in 2018.

HIT ME BABY JUAN MORE TIME: 1B JUAN YEPEZ launched his third home run in his last six games, and seventh of the season in game one, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored...seven homers is tied with ALEX CALL for third-most on the team...this is also the first time he has turned in two consecutive multi-hit games since he logged three-straight from 4/21-24.

THE GIVING TREY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB logged his third straight multi-hit game in game one of the twin bill, finishing 2-for-2 with a run scored...this is the second time this season the 2022 MLB Draft pick has collected at least two hits in three straight games, the other coming on 4/26-28 with Washington, against Miami...

Lipscomb has tallied 46 hits this season between Washington (27) and Rochester (17), tied for fifth-most among all players in the Nationals system (including MLB).

GETTING IT ADON: RHP JOAN ADON turned in his second consecutive quality start in game one, allowing two earned on five hits while striking out two and walking none...this is the first time he has turned in back-to-back quality starts since 8/17 & 8/27 in 2021, with High-A Wilmington (8/17) and Double-A Harrisburg (8/27)...

Adon is the first Red Wing not to allow a walk through at least 6.0 innings since Logan Verrett on 8/24/2022.

SAINTS NOTES: AUSTIN MARTIN MUSIC: DH AUSTIN MARTIN smacked two singles in game one for his second consecutive multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored...the 5th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft has recorded a hit in seven straight games since returning to St. Paul on 5/21.

NEXT GAME Rochester v. St. Paul Tuesday, May 28, 2024 First Pitch: 6:25 p.m. RHP TJ Zeuch (0-0, 14.21) v. RHP Caleb Boushley (4-1, 4.54)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.