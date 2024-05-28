Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.28 G2

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







St. Paul Saints (23-28) 4, Rochester Red Wings (26-24) 1

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL (7): STP 4, ROC 1

WP: Caleb Boushley (5-1, 4.24)

LP: T.J. Zeuch (0-1, 12.06)

SV: Josh Winder (1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Rochester 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1

St. Paul 1 0 1 1 1 0 x 4 5 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 6:26 p.m.

Temperature: 63 °F

Time of Game: 2:10

Attendance: 4,907

HOME RUNS:

STP - Matt Wallner (6) solo off RHP T.J. Zeuch in the 3 rd (Count: 2-1) to right-center field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Caleb Boushley (5-1, 4.24) 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 0 HR, 84/49 (P/S), left up 4-1

RHP T.J. Zeuch (0-1, 12.06) 3.0 I.P, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HR, 62/35 (P/S), left down 2-1

RED WINGS NOTES:

WALK THE BLANKENHORN: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his hitting streak to nine games with a line-drive single in the second game of the twin bill, finishing 1-for-3 with a run scored...this is the lefty's longest hitting streak of the season and longest since a 10-game hit streak on 8/3-16 in 2023.

JUAN STOP SHOP: 1B JUAN YEPEZ walked in the top of the fourth in game two and knocked in the Wings' only run in the first...he has reached base safely in 8 of his last 10 plate appearances and in nine of his last 10 games dating back to game two on 5/18 against Buffalo.

HEART BAKER: LF DARREN BAKER worked a walk in the second game of the twin bill on Tuesday, extending his on-base streak to seven games...the California native has found himself on base in 15 of his last 16 games since 5/12 and has only failed to reach base in three games in the month of May (24 G).

ON A SILVER TREY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB roped a double off the right-center field wall, extending his hitting streak to four...the righty is hitting 7-for-14 (.500) over this four-game stretch and is holding a .390 (16-for-41) batting average since he returned to Rochester on 5/18.

SAINTS NOTES:

STONE COLD: LF AUSTIN MARTIN extended his hitting streak to eight games with a leadoff single in the St. Paul half of the first inning, finishing 1-for-2 with an RBI and run scored...the Vanderbilt product is carrying a .394 (13-for-33) batting average in Triple-A this season, and has recorded a hit in all 10 games he has played with the Saints.

NEXT GAME

St. Paul v. Rochester

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

RHP Adam Plutko (0-1, 11.57) v. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-1, 4.89)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.