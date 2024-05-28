Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.28 G2
May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
St. Paul Saints (23-28) 4, Rochester Red Wings (26-24) 1
Tuesday, May 28, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY
FINAL (7): STP 4, ROC 1
WP: Caleb Boushley (5-1, 4.24)
LP: T.J. Zeuch (0-1, 12.06)
SV: Josh Winder (1)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Rochester 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1
St. Paul 1 0 1 1 1 0 x 4 5 0
GAME INFORMATION:
First Pitch: 6:26 p.m.
Temperature: 63 °F
Time of Game: 2:10
Attendance: 4,907
HOME RUNS:
STP - Matt Wallner (6) solo off RHP T.J. Zeuch in the 3 rd (Count: 2-1) to right-center field
STARTING PITCHERS:
RHP Caleb Boushley (5-1, 4.24) 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 0 HR, 84/49 (P/S), left up 4-1
RHP T.J. Zeuch (0-1, 12.06) 3.0 I.P, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HR, 62/35 (P/S), left down 2-1
RED WINGS NOTES:
WALK THE BLANKENHORN: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his hitting streak to nine games with a line-drive single in the second game of the twin bill, finishing 1-for-3 with a run scored...this is the lefty's longest hitting streak of the season and longest since a 10-game hit streak on 8/3-16 in 2023.
JUAN STOP SHOP: 1B JUAN YEPEZ walked in the top of the fourth in game two and knocked in the Wings' only run in the first...he has reached base safely in 8 of his last 10 plate appearances and in nine of his last 10 games dating back to game two on 5/18 against Buffalo.
HEART BAKER: LF DARREN BAKER worked a walk in the second game of the twin bill on Tuesday, extending his on-base streak to seven games...the California native has found himself on base in 15 of his last 16 games since 5/12 and has only failed to reach base in three games in the month of May (24 G).
ON A SILVER TREY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB roped a double off the right-center field wall, extending his hitting streak to four...the righty is hitting 7-for-14 (.500) over this four-game stretch and is holding a .390 (16-for-41) batting average since he returned to Rochester on 5/18.
SAINTS NOTES:
STONE COLD: LF AUSTIN MARTIN extended his hitting streak to eight games with a leadoff single in the St. Paul half of the first inning, finishing 1-for-2 with an RBI and run scored...the Vanderbilt product is carrying a .394 (13-for-33) batting average in Triple-A this season, and has recorded a hit in all 10 games he has played with the Saints.
NEXT GAME
St. Paul v. Rochester
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.
RHP Adam Plutko (0-1, 11.57) v. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-1, 4.89)
