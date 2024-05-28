Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 28 vs. St. Paul

May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







St. Paul Saints (22-27) vs. Rochester Red Wings (25-23)

Tuesday - DH, G1: 4:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

G1: RHP Randy Dobnak (3-3, 4.33) vs. RHP Joan Adon (2-3, 6.09)

G2: RHP T.J. Zeuch (0-0, 14.21) vs. RHP Caleb Boushley (4-1, 4.54)

RED HOT WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings picked up a series victory in the finale against Lehigh Valley Sunday night, 7-2...this marks Rochester's first series win at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown since 2021...on the mound, RHP THADDEUS WARD retired the first 15 batters he faced en route to his third win and second quality start of the season...2B TREY LIPSCOMB connected on four singles, and 1B JUAN YEPEZ laced three hits of his own to pace an offense that combined for 13 hits.

RICH BABY THADDY: RHP THADDEUS WARD took a perfect game into the sixth inning on Sunday against the IronPigs...in 6.0 innings of work, the former Boston prospect allowed two earned on a walk and one hit, all while striking out four... This makes Ward's third win and second quality start of the month, the first coming on 5/11 against Syracuse...

Ward's 18 strikeouts this month are the most he has had in a single month since August 2022 (26).

ICE TREY: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB tied a career-high with four hits in the finale Sunday, going 4-for-5 with an RBI...through his first 13 Triple-A games, the Tennessee graduate carries a .327 (17-for-52) batting average, with two doubles, eight RBI and two stolen bases....

Across two games on Sunday this season, Lipscomb has picked up six hits in 10 at-bats (.600).

HOT JUANS: 1B JUAN YEPEZ got on base three times in four at-bats on Sunday, lacing two singles and a double, while adding two RBI and two runs scored...this is his first three-hit game since 9/15/2023 at Norfolk, with Memphis...

The Venezuelan native carries a .344 on-base percentage this season, fifth-best on the team.

BLANKEN-BOMB: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his extra-base hit streak to an International League-leading five games Sunday, going 1-for-4 with his team-leading 13th home run of the year...the lefty also carries a seven-game-hit streak, his longest of the season...

Blankenhorn is one of four Red Wings since 2015 to drive in over 100 RBI with Rochester (111)

NEVER A DOUBT: The Red Wings piled on four out of their seven runs with two outs on Sunday... JUAN YEPEZ led the way with two, and STONE GARRETT and BRADY LINDSLY each drove in one...Rochester has driven in 98 runs with two outs this season, the fifth-most in the International League.

MESS WITH THE BULL(PEN) : LHP JOE LA SORSA , RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA , and RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM all added an inning as Rochester held the IronPigs to just two hits in the Sunday matchup... the trio combined to allow zero runs on just one hit through the final 3.0 innings... this is the second time the team has allowed two hits this season, and marks the 12th time since 2015 that Rochester pitching has allowed two or fewer hits in nine-inning contests'...Willingham extended his scoreless appearance streak to seven games in the contest, tied for the longest active streak on the team with RHP ADONIS MEDINA ...

La Sorsa has not given up a hit in his last three appearances, spanning 4.2 innings and dating back to May 16.

SERIES WIN(GS): Rochester secured the series win with a 7-2 victory on Sunday, their third series win of the season...this is Rochester's first series victory at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown since 6/8-13 in 2021.

