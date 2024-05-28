Iowa Falls in Series Opener at Louisville
May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (23-29) fell to the Louisville Bats (30-21) by a score of 3-2 to open their six-game series on Tuesday evening.
The offense was hard to come by at Louisville Slugger Field in the early stages of the game as the two teams combined for a total of two hits through the first five innings. For Louisville, however, their hit provided them with a run as Blake Dunn sent a solo home run over the right center field fence off Major League Rehabber Jordan Wicks.
Louisville used the long ball again to add to its lead in the sixth. A two-run homer by Conner Capel put the I-Cubs in a 3-0 deficit.
In the eighth, Iowa threatened with the bases loaded and one out. The I-Cubs were only able to bring in one run, however, on a walk drawn by Miles Mastrobuoni as the frame ended on a double play.
Matt Mervis led off the ninth inning with a solo shot to make it a one-run ballgame, but Iowa couldn't bring another run around to score and dropped the first game of the series.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- In his second rehab outing, Jordan Wicks finished with a final line of 3.1 innings, one hit, one earned run, one walk, and five strikeouts.
- Daniel Palencia also continued his rehab assignment with Iowa and tossed a scoreless inning of work with one hit allowed, one walk, and three strikeouts.
- Louisville recorded three double plays on the night, which tied the season high for double plays in a game by an Iowa opponent.
Iowa and Louisville will continue their six-game series with game two tomorrow evening. First pitch from Louisville Slugger Field is slated for 5:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
