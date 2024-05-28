Bisons Blast Way to Series Opening Win in Syracuse
May 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Buffalo Bisons had a strong showing at the plate, with three home runs to beat the Syracuse Mets 7-5, on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
The Bisons got the bats going early in the game with three runs in the top of the third inning with three hits, none more important than Orelvis Martinez's 13th home run of the year, which allowed Buffalo to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the third. The home run had an estimated exit velocity of 113.8 miles per hour.
However, Syracuse wasted no time answering with a home run of their own as Luisangel Acuña hit a solo shot over the wall in left-center, cutting the Buffalo lead to 3-2.
Then, Leo Jimenez extended the Bisons lead by hitting a home run to right field, 4-2 Herd. The homer was Jimenez's sixth of the year and came off of Syracuse starter Joey Lucchesi.
Syracuse would again try and answer with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a Bisons miscue on the infield that scored Luke Ritter. The run trimmed the Mets deficit to 4-3. However, that is as close as Syracuse would get.
Riley Tirotta led off the top of the seventh inning with a walk and would score on Cam Eden's two-run home run that put Buffalo in front 6-3. In addition to the homer, Eden added two stolen bases in the win to bring his season total to 19. The Bisons would add another insurance run in the top of the ninth when Steward Berroa scored on a Martinez RBI base hit.
The Mets would threaten late in the game, scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning after an error scored Mike Brosseau, cutting the Buffalo lead to 7-4. It was followed by a RBI single to center field by Syracuse's Ryan Bannon. But the Bisons would officially earn the win after Hagen Danner struck out Luke Ritter to end the game.
In addition to a strong night at the plate for the Bisons, the Herd also had a good showing on the mound despite the late-game rally attempt by Syracuse. The two teams are scheduled to meet on Wednesday night for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch with Andrew Bash slated to start for Buffalo.
