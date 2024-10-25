Several Former Bisons Remain in the 2024 World Series

As the focus of the baseball world turns to Dodgers Stadium for game one of the World Series tonight, the old adage that there is always a Bisons connection remains true. Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees boast rosters that include recent Bisons players, as well as members of the coaching staff taking part in the Fall Classic.

Buffalo's all-time stolen base leader Dave Roberts leads the Dodgers. The two-time World Series champion stole 97 total bases with the Bisons between the 1998 and 2001 seasons. Roberts then went on to have one of the most famous stolen bases in postseason history 20 years ago that helped propel the Boston Red Sox to the 2004 World Series, eventually defeating the St. Louis Cardinals.

The only active member of the Dodgers roster with a Bisons' connection is outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Before he won the 2024 Home Run Derby, Hernandez belted 13 home runs in parts of three seasons for the Herd from 2017 to 2019. He appeared in 26 games for Buffalo in 2017 after being acquired in a trade from the Houston Astros. After opening the 2018 season with the Bisons, Hernandez would make a handful of starts for the team the following year, amassing 49 total games with Buffalo.

Former Bisons catcher Josh Bard also serves as a bullpen coach for the National League champions. Bard played in parts of three seasons with the Herd, first appearing for the team in 2002. He hit .297 in 94 games, helping lead the team's offense to a Governor's Cup Finals appearance. Bard would play in 75 games between the 2003 and 2004 seasons for the team, while they were the principle affiliate of Cleveland.

A pair of ex-Bisons help round out the Yankees' bullpen as they head into the Fall Classic against Los Angeles. Left hander Tim Mayza was active and pitched in each of the first two rounds of the postseason for New York. Mayza was a mainstay in the Bisons' bullpen in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, before making his Major League Debut for the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty pitched on Major League injury rehab assignments in 2021 and 2022 as well, completing his Bisons career with 34 total outings.

Marcus Stroman burst onto the scene in Buffalo as the team's Opening Day starter on April 3, 2014, one of seven starts that season before making his Big League debut for Toronto that year. His first career Bisons victory came in his third start for the team, winning two starts across seven total appearances for the team that season. Stroman made one more start for Buffalo during his Blue Jays career.

Jon Berti was a member of the Herd over parts of four straight seasons from 2015 to 2018. His most productive year with Buffalo was during the 2017 campaign where he appeared in 62 games, stealing 23 bases for the team that year. He also added 20 RBIs for the team that season with three home runs and 20 walks. Berti played four different positions for the Bisons, displaying the versatility he has shown as a member of the Yankees this postseason. However, the majority of his starts for Buffalo came at second base.

