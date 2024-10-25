WooSox Foundation Joins the Worcester County Sheriff's Office in Annual Coat Drive for Fourth Consecutive Year

October 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

For the fourth consecutive year, the WooSox Foundation joined the Worcester County Sheriff's Office in their Annual Coat Drive, providing warm clothing to those in need.

Accompanied by Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog, WooSox volunteers traveled in the WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van, presented by Bank of America, to local charities in Worcester, Webster, and Southbridge. In addition to assisting the Sheriff's Office in coat distribution, the WooSox Foundation donated juice and snacks to several organizations, including St. John's Food for the Poor, Yes We Care Church, Webster Dudley Food Share, Reconciliation House, Tradewinds Clubhouse, and House of Destiny.

Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis, who has spearheaded the Coat Drive in each of his 12 years as sheriff, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to connect with many organizations in Worcester County through the annual initiative.

"Our belief is that we're all in this community together," Evangelidis said. "Of course, we care about keeping dangerous people off the streets and making sure we rehabilitate those in our care, but we also want to keep people out of the criminal justice system. The way you do that is to partner with community partners who do the work every day on the ground. That's what this Coat Drive is for me."

This year, the Sheriff's Office and Worcester County Reserve Deputy Sheriff's Office Association Charity distributed more than 3,000 winter coats to those in need. The number adds to more than 50,000 coats donated over Evangelidis' 12-year tenure as sheriff in Worcester County.

"Nobody should be cold," he said. "Some people wear these [coats] in their homes. This is an amazing opportunity for our team, for the WooSox Foundation, and for the charities to feel the community and let them know we're here for them."

Since 2021, the WooSox Foundation has supported the Sheriff's Office in its annual initiative, providing donations, merchandise, and the opportunity to meet beloved WooSox mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog.

"The WooSox Foundation has always been there for us when it comes to the coat drive and donations," Evangelidis said. "They accompany us and have always been part of the fabric of Worcester County since their arrival, which we're so grateful for."

