WooSox Continue Longstanding Tradition, Send Two Youngsters from Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket to the World Series

Prior to Game 1 of the World Series, a 74-year tradition carried on at Polar Park.

The Worcester Red Sox welcomed Anthony Pelliccia, 10, and Christopher Gritalva, 12, from the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket to Polar Park on October 23 to collect their tickets to this year's World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. The two youngsters will attend Game 3 and Game 4 at Yankee Stadium in an all-expenses paid trip by the WooSox Foundation.

Anthony and Christopher were greeted by beloved PawSox mascots, Paws and Sox, and were given some WooSox swag to wear at this year's Fall Classic in the Bronx.

"It's our pleasure to continue to show our support to the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket by welcoming two children to Polar Park before we send them off to the World Series," said Emerson White, manager of community relations and the WooSox Foundation. "We are proud to carry on this meaningful tradition and thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity and life-long memory for these children and their families."

The annual ritual began in 1950 with Pawtucket native, Hank Soar, who wanted to give back to the community that raised him.

After attending what is now William E. Tolman High School and Providence College, Soar played professional football for the New York Football Giants, spending nine seasons with the team as a running back. Soar led the Giants to their third championship title in 1938, scoring the game-winning touchdown to defeat the Green Bay Packers 23-17 at the Polo Grounds.

At the end of his football career, Soar joined the United States Army during World War II. While in service, baseball icon and East Brookfield, Massachusetts native Connie Mack saw him umpire a game and recommended that he pursue a career in Major League Baseball. When the war ended, Soar followed his advice and became a full-time American League umpire in 1950.

Over his 22-year umpiring career, Soar worked five World Series (1953, 1956, 1962, 1964, 1969). The Yankees appeared in four of the five Fall Classics Soar umpired, winning the pennant against none other than the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1953 and 1956.

As an American League umpire, Soar had access to World Series tickets--which he began donating to the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket in his first year.

Growing up in Rhode Island, Soar was a member of the Club. It's where his love for sports blossomed and lifted him towards a career dedicated to football and baseball.

To the Club that gave him his future, Soar wanted to give kids like him the chance to dream.

Following his retirement from umpiring, the City of Pawtucket carried on Soar's tradition before passing the torch to the Pawtucket Red Sox in 1990. After the team relocated to Worcester, the WooSox continued the ritual and are in their fourth year of giving children the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Today, the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket sponsors baseball leagues for boys and girls ages 4-18. The Club partners with the Nike RBI program, MLB's youth initiative that strives to revive baseball in inner cities by providing opportunities for under-served communities.

For both Anthony and Christopher, their favorite part of going to the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket is getting to play in the Club's Jr. RBI league.

On this trip of a lifetime, the youngsters will get to see superstars like Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Juan Soto compete for their place in MLB history. Maybe one day, Anthony and Christopher will be on baseball's biggest stage, too.

