Bisons Put All Ticket Packages, Group Outings & Party Areas on Sale for 2025 Season

November 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Bisons today announced that all Ticket Packages, Group Outings and Ballpark Party Areas are on sale for 2025 season, giving fans the opportunity to lock in their spring and summer plans while also getting the best ballpark values the team has available! Fans can check out ALL TICKET OPTIONS HERE.

Included in the Bisons on sale are a pair of limited time offers. A special Game Day Suite Pre Sale allows fans the ability to reserve a Sahlen Field Suite for games in March/April/May with 12 tickets and a great-tasting food package for just $399, a savings of over 60%! (based on availability, some exclusions apply). And as a perfect gift for younger fans, 2025 Buster's Kids Club Memberships can be reserved for just $25 per child (2024 price freeze) and include a Bonus T-Shirt from a past season while supplies last.

Other ticket packages are available for purchase at Bisons.com also include.

12-Ticket Flex Pack: 12 undated tickets that can be used in any combination for any game in 2025. ($180 per pack, save over 33%)

Consumer's Pub at the Park Pack: Get an undated game ticket as well as a ticket to the All-You-Can-Eat Buffet at the Consumer's Pub at the Park for the game you attend! ($31.95, save over 30%).

Season Starter Pack: Get a game ticket for all 15 Bisons home games in March and April, including Opening Day on March 28, 2025 and a pair of Honda fridaynightbash!® games on April 11 and April 25. ($90, or just $6 a ticket)

Star Wars & KeyBank Independence Eve Family Packs: Get the whole family locked into some of the ballpark's biggest events. The Star Wars Pack includes 4 tickets to next year's game on Saturday, May 31 (6:05 p.m.), 4 Sahlen's hot dogs, 4 sodas and a commemorative laser sword ($105, save over 25%). The BPO Family Pack for next year's KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration includes 4 tickets, 4 Sahlen's hot dogs, 4 sodas and 25% off at the ballpark's gift shops ($138, save of 15%).

Bisons Group Outings can now be reserved with savings of 40% for groups of 20 or more! This includes for such party areas as the Bully Hill Party Deck, the Labatt Blue Zone and the team's collection of themed-party suites.

A full 2025 Bisons promotional schedule is to be announced.

