St. Louis Cardinals to Play Memphis Redbirds in Battle of the Birds in March 2025

November 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The St. Louis Cardinals are set to return to AutoZone Park in Downtown Memphis for an exhibition game against their Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 6:15 pm CT.

This year's "Battle of the Birds" will be the 11th meeting between the two teams at the downtown Memphis stadium, with the Cardinals leading the series 7-2-1. The special matchup will be even more memorable this year as AutoZone Park will showcase new improvements including upgraded LED lights and extended safety netting, elevating both the player experience and fan enjoyment.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary since the first 'Battle of the Birds' and what better way to honor the milestone than by playing this year's game at an upgraded AutoZone Park," said Redbirds President and General Manager, Craig Unger. "The community always looks forward to this game, so we're excited to be able to bring it back again."

"We're thrilled to return to AutoZone Park and celebrate the strong bond between the Cardinals and Redbirds," said Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak. "The Memphis organization and fans have shown incredible support over the years, and we're ready for another day of baseball and community."

Current and future season ticket members will have the Battle of the Birds included in their season membership package. Additional ticket details will be released at a later date. For more information on the Battle of the Birds or to place a deposit on 2025 Season Tickets please visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

"Battle of the Birds" All-Time Series

April 1, 2000: Memphis 10, St. Louis 6

March 29, 2002: St. Louis 3, Memphis 3

April 2, 2004: Memphis 7, St. Louis 3

April 3, 2004: St. Louis 5, Memphis 1

March 30, 2007: St. Louis 6, Memphis 2

April 3, 2009: St. Louis 13, Memphis 1

April 4, 2009: St. Louis 7, Memphis 3

April 3, 2015: St. Louis 8, Memphis 1

March 30, 2017: St. Louis 9, Memphis 3

March 25, 2019: St. Louis 6, Memphis 3

