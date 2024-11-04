Red Wings' Dylan Crews Wins 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award

November 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, Minor League Baseball (MiLB), and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., have announced that outfielder DYLAN CREWS has been honored with the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for his outstanding defensive performance with both Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester during the 2024 season. This prestigious accolade recognizes Crews' exceptional defensive skills and commitment to excellence on the field during the 2024 season.

Selected from a pool of talented players across the 11 full-season Minor Leagues, Crews' achievements stand out as he recorded an impressive .996 fielding percentage while playing for both Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester. In 96 MiLB games, he recorded 244 putouts and contributed five outfield assists, and is the first Red Wing to win the award since it was re-introduced in 2011.

"Dylan's dedication and talent have truly shown this season, and we are incredibly proud of his recognition as a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner," said the Red Wings' General Manager, DAN MASON. "His defensive prowess not only helps our team but also inspires his teammates. Our fans were so fortunate to have the chance to watch him on a nightly basis. His hustle, grit, and determination were on full display every time he took the field, and this award is so well deserved. In addition to being a great player, Dylan is a phenomenal person, and we were very proud to have him represent the Red Wings and Rochester."

Crews, who the Washington Nationals selected with the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University, was selected as the winner of the 2023 Gold Spikes Award. His defensive skills have earned him respect throughout the league, and this award further solidifies his reputation as one of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball.

The Florida native, splitting time between center and right field, posted a .970 fielding percentage and tallied 127 putouts while contributing with three outfield assists, all three coming from center field. Through 49 games in Rochester, hit .265 (56-for-211), with eight home runs, 10 doubles, 30 RBIs, and stole 10 bases.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.