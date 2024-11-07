Jason Aldean Headlines 106.5 WYRK Toyota Taste of Country Next June

The biggest night for country music in Western New York is back. The 24th annual 106.5 WYRK Toyota Taste of Country will be Friday, June 20, 2025 at Sahlen Field! The largest single-day Summer Country Concert in Western New York returns with a star-studded lineup, featuring headliner and owner of 27 #1 singles, Jason Aldean. The Macon, Georgia native has produced 11 total albums, including My Kind of Party that is certified quadruple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Aldean will be joined on the ballpark stage by Brantley Gilbert and more as country music fans rock Sahlen Field all night long.

Tickets for this year's WYRK Toyota Taste of Country Concert will go on sale Thursday, November 14 (10 am) right here on Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office (hours). On-Field General Admission Tickets are $125 each (plus fees) while Reserved Seat Tickets in the ballpark's stands are $75 each (plus fees). Fans can also purchase reserved seating in the Suburban Pest Control "Family Sections" of sections 201-206, 219 and 221 for $75 each (plus fees). NEW THIS YEAR: A LIMITED NUMBER of Premium Field Tickets will be available for just $325 (plus fees) that gives you access to an exclusive pit area on the Field by the stage and includes the official TOC 2025 T-shirt, a $25 Food/Beverage Gift Card (redeemable in the concourse concession stands), easy in/out access, easy access to beer and on-field bathrooms, and a commemorative Lanyard.

