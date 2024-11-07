Turkey Drive Sponsored by Provident Bank to be Held at Coca-Cola Park

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Provident Bank, New Bethany, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are partnering for the fifth straight year to hold a frozen turkey drive on Friday, Nov. 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. Residents are encouraged to visit the ballpark to donate a frozen turkey (10-12 pounds preferred). The frozen turkeys will be collected in a refrigerated truck and stored until distribution to area non-profit agencies later that afternoon (please note that turkeys will not be distributed to individuals from Coca Cola Park).

"Through our collaboration with Provident Bank and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for this year's Turkey Drive, we are able to take direct action against hunger in our community and not only provide essential meals for families, but also demonstrate the impact of our local organizations working together," said Marc Rittle, executive director of New Bethany. "We invite everyone to participate and help us make a difference for those who need it most."

This is Provident Bank's eighth consecutive year sponsoring the frozen turkey drive, initially created by Bob Price, a longtime Lehigh Valley banker who had been employed since 2014 as Senior Vice President for Provident Bank. The event has been renamed the Bob Price Memorial Turkey Drive in honor of Bob, who passed away in May 2024, to honor his enduring spirt of community service and activism. Bob was also a long-time board member of New Bethany, now in their 40th year of providing Thanksgiving meals to community residents. This is also the seventh consecutive year that the refrigerated truck is being donated by Tom Mesko, a longtime friend and customer of Provident Bank.

"Renaming the Turkey Drive in memory of Bob Price is a fitting tribute for his many years of dedicated service to the community," said Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO, Provident Bank. "We are proud to partner once again with the IronPigs and New Bethany on this important initiative which helps the Lehigh Valley communities we serve added Labozzetta.

Provident Bank and New Bethany employees will be on site to accept frozen turkeys outside of the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park. The first 500 people to donate a frozen turkey on Friday, November 22 will receive a commemorative cutting board. In addition, they will receive a coupon for 20% off their purchase at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Clubhouse Store (coupon valid Friday, November 22-Monday, November 25 only). The goal for this year's Turkey Drive is 1,200 donated turkeys.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this tremendous effort to help provide a Thanksgiving meal for those who would be otherwise unable," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "It is an absolute honor to be a part of such a special collaboration, year-in and year-out, with these great community partners to serve our neighbors."

IronPigs mascots FeRROUS and FeFe will be making an appearance the day of the frozen turkey drive, with a photo call for media at 11 a.m. Media are welcome to attend the drive at any time from 7 a.m. thru 3 p.m.

For more information on the frozen turkey drive, please visit lvturkeydrive.com or call New Bethany at 610-691-5602 x206.

