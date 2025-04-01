IronPigs Drop Road Opener to Red Wings

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-2) started their 2025 road slate with a dud as they fell 10-1 to the Rochester Red Wings (2-1) on Tuesday afternoon at Innovative Field.

The Red Wings were off and running early, cracking open the scoring thanks to a Drew Millas two-run triple in the first inning. They tacked on three more in third thanks to a Brady House RBI triple, Franchy Cordero RBI single, and a second Millas triple, this time plating one run, making it 5-0.

The 'Pigs finally got on the board in the fourth. Justin Crawford laced a triple into the rightfield corner and then scored on a Payton Henry sacrifice fly.

Rochester got that run back immediately in the last of the fourth on a House RBI single, reclaiming their five-run advantage.

The lead kept increasing for Rochester as Millas slugged a two-run homer in the fifth, his first of the season, stretching it to an 8-1 game.

A Nasim Nuñez bases loaded walk and Robert Hassell III RBI single brought in two more runs in the seventh for the Red Wings, capping the scoring at 10-1.

Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-0) collected the win for the Red Wings, allowing just one run in six innings on five hits and no walks, striking out six.

Nabil Crismatt (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, as he conceded six runs (five earned) in four innings on eight hits and two walks, striking out two.

The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Wednesday, April 2nd with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. The IronPigs have yet to announce a started while the Red Wings will roll out Hyun-il Choi.

