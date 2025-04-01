Luarbert Arias Debuts for Marlins

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pitcher Luarbert Arias made his major league debut for the Miami Marlins, Monday at loanDepot Park.

Arias was the final reliever used, tossing the final three innings in a 10-4 loss against the New York Mets. He struck out one and did not allow a baserunner.

Originally signed as an international free agent by the San Diego Padres in 2017, he spent his first three professional seasons as a member of the Padres organization. In 132.2 innings, he struck out 158 batters and recorded nine wins. The Marlins claimed him off waivers on 12/8/21.

2022 was Arias' first season in the Marlins system and he split time between Jupiter (A) and Beloit (A+). He made 26 appearances for Jupiter and pitched to an ERA of 3.08. Arias was limited to just three games at High-A Beloit.

Arias began 2023 as a member of the Beloit Sky Carp but finished his campaign with Double-A Pensacola. The Venezuelan tossed 58.2 total innings and recorded a career-best 1.84 ERA. He spent the 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, totaling 68.0 innings over 44 appearances. He struck outs 75 while walking 27 and giving up 54 hits.

Arias is the second Jumbo Shrimp alumnus to debut in the majors in 2025 and the 1,028th player to play in both Jacksonville and the big leagues. He joins Jake Mangnum (March 30, Tampa Bay) as the only other former Jumbo Shrimp player to debut this season.

