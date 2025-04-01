Red Wings Scorch IronPigs, Win Home Opener

The Rochester Red Wings came out on top against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Tuesday afternoon in their first home game of 2025, 10-1. This is the first time since 2016 the Red Wings have picked up a win in their first home game, and first in franchise history against Lehigh Valley (four games). C Drew Millas reached base five times and drove in five runs, including a pair of triples and Rochester's first home run of the season. CF Robert Hassell III and DH Franchy Cordero also picked up three hits in the victory to pace the offense. Japanese-born LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara made his MiLB debut on the mound and picked up the victory after logging 6.0 strong innings of work.

After a clean top of the first inning, the Red Wings came out firing. Robert Hassell III led off the bottom of the first inning with a single through the right side. Hassell stole second in the next at-bat, and 1B Juan Yepez proceeded to walk in the following at-bat to put runners on first and second. Drew Millas then cleared the bases via a blooping triple down the right field line, making it a 2-0 Rochester lead after the first inning.

After a quiet second inning and top of the third inning, the Red Wings made some more noise in the bottom half of the inning. Hassell III led off the inning with a sun-aided double to center field. 3B Brady House cashed in on the lead-off double with a triple of his own lined to the left-center field gap, which scored Hassell from second. Franchy Cordero, one batter later, lined a single to center field that scored House from third. Drew Millas, the very next at-bat, smashed his second triple of the game down the right field line, scoring Cordero from first to make it a 5-0 ballgame after three innings of play.

Lehigh Valley, in the top of the fourth, finally broke into the run column. CF Justin Crawford, son of former Big Leaguer Carl Crawford, led off the inning with a triple that snuck just past the first baseman. C Peyton Henry flew out to deep enough in center field to allow the speedy Crawford to tag up and score from third, cutting into the Rochester lead to 5-1 after the top of the fourth inning.

Rochester immediately answered in the bottom half of the fourth with another run of their own. SS Nasim Nuñez got the inning going with one out, getting on via a walk. Robert Hassell III flew out to center field, but a throwing error by the center fielder allowed Nuñez to advance to second with two outs in the inning. Brady House kept the inning going with a single to left field, allowing Nuñez to come around and score from second, pushing the lead back to five runs after four innings.

After another clean inning from southpaw Shinnosuke Ogasawara, the Red Wings were able to capitalize once again and extend their lead in the fifth. Franchy Cordero led off the inning with a single into right field, and was followed by a red-hot Drew Millas. The Missouri native blasted his third hit of the game over the right field wall for a two-run home run, extending the lead to 8-1 after five innings.

Both sides played a scoreless sixth inning, but the red-hot Red Wings struck once again in the bottom half of the seventh inning. Millas kept it going with a leadoff walk, which was followed by walks from both 2B Trey Lipscomb and LF Darren Baker to load the bases for Nasim Nuñez. The former second-round pick worked the Red Wings' fourth consecutive walk, pushing across Millas. Robert Hassell III kept it going with a single to right field, scoring Lipscomb, making the score 10-1 after seven innings.

Both teams traded zeroes in the eighth, and Lehigh Valley went down without a fight in the top of the ninth to lock up the Red Wings' first home win of 2025, 10-1.

Shinnosuke Ogasawara took the ball first for Rochester in what was his professional debut in the United States. The Japan native allowed one earned run on five hits across 6.0 innings of work, while striking out six and walking none. RHP Jackson Rutledge followed Ogasawara out of the bullpen, fired 1.0 hitless innings, and was replaced by RHP Carlos Romero in the eighth. The Venezuela native turned in 1.0 hitless inning of his own, retiring all three batters on 14 pitches, striking out two batters. RHP Patrick Weigel entered to close things out in the ninth, and struck out two while surrendering a walk across a hitless frame.

This afternoon's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to C Drew Millas. The Missouri State alumni went 3-for-4 with five RBI, one home run, a career-high two triples, and two runs scored in the contest. With the performance, he became the first catcher at the Triple-A or MLB level with two triples and one home run in a single game since Ivan Rodriguez on May 12, 2000.

The two teams will meet for the second time in a six-game series Wednesday night. Rochester will send RHP Hyun-il Choi to the mound for his first appearance as a Nationals farmhand, against IronPigs LHP Easton Lucas. The first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

