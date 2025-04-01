April 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (1-1) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (0-1)

April 1 - 5:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Chris Flexen (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Mike Burrows (0-0, -.--)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians are slated to play the first of a six-game series tonight...right- hander Chris Flexen is slated to start for Iowa...right-hander Mike Burrows is scheduled to start for the Indians.

THE FIRST OF THE YEAR: The Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers game on Sunday was postponed due to weather conditions...the game will be made up during the June 3-8 series at Omaha.

ABOUT SATURDAY NIGHT: The Iowa Cubs took a 7-2 heading into the sixth inning but fell 12-7 to Omaha... Dixon Machado continued his hot streak as he went 2-for-4 with two RBI... Jonathon Long and James Triantos added two hits as well.

OPENING NIGHT: The I-Cubs won the Opening Night game over Omaha by a 6-3 score...it marked their first Opening Day win since 2023 and the earliest start to a minor league season since 1951...Iowa improved to 34-38 all-time on Opening Day and 25-33 on Triple-A Opening Day...last night's crowd of 7,226 marked the largest home opener crowd since 2019 in which the attendance was 8,401.

HOMER HAPPY: Iowa hit two home runs on Opening Night, one off the bat of Ben Cowles and the other from Owen Caissie ...it marked the first Triple-A homer from Cowles...Owen did not hit a home run until his 16th game of the 2024 season.

WALK THIS WAY: Iowa's pitching staff issued 10 walks Saturday...it marked the most walks by the I-Cubs since they issued 12 free passes on Aug. 10, 2024 at Omaha.

AT THE HELM: Iowa Cubs Manager Marty Pevey returns as Iowa's manager for the 13th consecutive season in 2025, extending his records of longest tenured and winningest manager in Iowa history...his 82 wins in 2023 were the second most by any team Pevey has managed, trailing the 2000 Advanced-A Dunedin Blue Jays, who went 84-54 (.609)...Pevey has 749 career wins with Iowa, 51 short of the 800-mark and holds a career managerial record of 1,393-1,437.

ROSTER RUNDOWN: In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Cubs announced their Opening Day roster on Friday...the roster features 17 players with Major League service time and 18 players who have past suited up for Iowa...additionally, the roster features nine players on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB.com, including RHP Cade Horton (No. 2), OF Owen Caissie (No. 3), C Moises Ballesteros (No. 4), INF James Triantos (No. 5), OF Kevin AlcaÃÂntara (No. 6), INF Jonathon Long (No. 13), RHP Jack Neely (No. 16), INF Ben Cowles (No. 22) and OF Christian Franklin (No. 25).

RUNNIN' WILD: James Triantos, the No. 72 prospect in baseball (MLB.com), is coming off a season in which he batted .300/.346/.427 (133-for-443) with 36 extra- base hits, 47 stolen bases and was selected to the 2024 Futures Game selection in Arlington, Texas...James became the first Cubs minor leaguer with at least 130 hits and 45 stolen last season since 2010.

AWARD TOUR: The 2024 Buck O'Neil Cubs Minor League Player of the Year Moises Ballesteros made his first Triple-A Opening Day roster...it marked the second straight year Bally has won the award...the Venezuela native joined Iowa on June 18, 2024 and hit .281 (73-for-260) with 10 home runs, 35 RBI and was one of just nine position players to play in the International League last season aged 20 or younger.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis are set to face each other 18 times this season...after this series, the two teams will not see each other until July 29-Aug. 3...Iowa struggled against Indy last season, going 5-13 and are on a seven-game losing streak dating back to June 23, 2024.

MARCH ON: The I-Cubs got off to a strong start last season as they posted a 15-12 record through March/April...Iowa tallied a four-game win streak from April 6-10 vs. Toledo and at St. Paul which marked their longest such streak of the season...Iowa hit .259 (28-for-108) with 10 extra-base hits with 12 walks during the three games in March and the pitching staff posted a 3.10 ERA (10 ER in 29.0 IP).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.