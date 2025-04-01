Home Runs Not Enough To Topple Knights

CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (1-3) fell to the Charlotte Knights (4-0), 4-3, on Tuesday night at Truist Field. Gunnar Henderson blasted a home run for a second straight game, finishing the night 1-for-4 with a walk.

Gunnar's home run broke the scoring open in the third inning, a solo shot that went over 400 ft. Charlotte would tie it up in the fourth, but the Tides retook the lead in the fifth on home run by Jud Fabian, his first of the season. Later in the inning, the Tides scratched across what would be their final run of the game on an RBI single by Vimael Machín to put them up 3-1. Fabian and Machín each ended the night with two hits.

Charlotte would take the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a three-run home run by Mike Tauchman to go up 4-3. Neither team would score for the remainder of the game, as Charlotte's bullpen combined for nine strikeouts to defeat the Tides. Game two starts tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m., with RHP Cameron Weston set to make his Triple-A debut for the Tides.

