Trio of Home Runs Power Jacksonville to Tuesday Win against Worcester

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three home runs, including a grand slam from Heriberto Hernandez, were crucial in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 10-5 victory over the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday in front of 5,967 fans from VyStar Ballpark.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Ronny Simon singled to lead off the third for Jacksonville (3-1). A groundout and a single from Maximo Acosta scored Simon to even the game at one. Agustín Ramirez followed with a double. With runners at second and third, Deyvison De Los Santos walked to load the bases. With bases juiced, Hernandez (2) demolished a grand slam which gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 5-1 lead over Worcester (1-2).

The Jacksonville bats did not slow down. Leading by four, Simon and Jakob Marsee worked back-to-back walks to start the fourth. With two runners on, Acosta (1) clobbered a three-run home run extending the Shrimp lead to seven.

The Jumbo Shrimp stayed hot in the fifth. With one out, Troy Johnston (1) cracked a solo home run giving Jacksonville a 9-1 lead.

Worcester battled back in the sixth inning. Trailing by eight, Nate Eaton singled to start the inning. He advanced to second on a passed ball and two batters later, Nick Sogard knocked a base hit. With runners at the corners, Marcello Mayer (1) crushed a three-run home run. Trayce Thompson followed with a double, and Grissom walked. With runners at first and second, Blake Sabol doubled home Thompson cutting the deficit to four.

Jacksonville responded in the home half of the eighth. Jacob Berry walked to begin the inning. Two batters later, Marsee was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced 90 feet on a double-steal, and Acosta walked to load the bases. With the bases full of Jumbo Shrimp jerseys, a balk allowed Berry to score putting Jacksonville up by five.

The Woo Sox struck first in the top of the second. Vaughn Grissom (1) laced a solo home run and gave the Red Sox an early 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville and Worcester continue the series Wednesday at 7:05 from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Adam Mazur will make the start for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Red Sox will counter with major league rehabber, RHP Lucas Giolito. Coverage begins at 6:50 on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for PB and Jelly night, where the Jumbo Shrimp show off "classic combinations", from foods to friendship. Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Connect Church as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions with Charity Begins at Home.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.