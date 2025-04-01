Charlotte Tops Norfolk 4-3 to Win Fourth Straight

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights notched their third straight come-from-behind win and fourth straight victory overall to begin the 2025 season. The Knights used a strong pitching performance, that included 18 strikeouts, and a timely three-run Home Run by Mike Tauchman, to defeat the Norfolk Tides 4-3 at Truist Field.

Norfolk had a player of their own, Gunnar Henderson, on a rehab assignment. The reigning AL All-Star shortstop opened the game's scoring with a towering Home Run to right field in the top of the third inning. The Knights' Tristan Gray responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth that plated Chase Meidroth and tied the game 1-1.

The visitors answered quickly with two runs in the top of the fifth. Charlotte immediately applied pressure in the bottom half; however, a double-play put the inning at risk. Greg Jones Jr. was hit by a pitch and that allowed Tauchman to face Cameron Webb with two runners on and two outs. Tauchman proceeded to launch a three-run blast over the centerfield wall and gave the Knights a 4-3 lead they never relinquished.

Justin Dunn led the charge on the mound with nine strikeouts in 4.2 innings. The bullpen combination of Jared Shuster, Steven Wilson, Adisyn Coffey, and Dan Altavilla struck out another nine Tides hitters over the game's final 4.1 frames.

The 18 strikeouts recorded by Charlotte's pitching staff are the most strikeouts by any Minor League team in a game so far this season. It is also the most strikeouts the Knights have recorded in a single game since May 19, 2021, when the Knights arms tallied 19 punchouts against Durham.

Meidroth, Tim Elko, and Corey Julks all reached base multiple times while Cal Mitchell nearly had a Home Run in the third but instead settled for a double after the ball hit the top of the wall.

Charlotte's 4-0 start matches the team's best start since 2017. The Knights have an opportunity to better the 2017 club's mark with a victory in front of the home crowd on Wednesday night. Game two of the current six-game series against Norfolk is scheduled to begin at 6:35pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.