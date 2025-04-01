Bisons Drop Series Opener in Memphis

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Memphis, TN - The Buffalo Bisons scored three times in the top of the first inning, but the Memphis Redbirds roared back to take the lead and eventually win 13-7 on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Steward Berroa got the Bisons offense going on the top of the first with a single on a ground ball to right field. Jonatan Clase followed with a walk, advancing Berroa to second. Damiano Palmegiani then stepped up, singling on a fly ball to left field, allowing Berroa to score and moving Clase to second. Palmegiani's first RBI of the season gave Buffalo an early 1-0 lead.

The Bisons added two more runs for a three-run advantage in the top of the first. Addison Barger kept the momentum going with a sharp line drive double to left fielder Koperniak, bringing Clase home and advancing Palmegiani to third. Finally, Michael Stefanic grounded out to shortstop Michael Helman, who threw to first baseman Matt Lloyd, enabling Palmegiani to score for a 3-0 lead after a half inning.

Memphis was able to take advantage of a pair of errors in the bottom of the first to score five times and take the lead after one inning. Matt Lloyd doubled in two runs, turning a 3-3 game into a 5-3 Redbirds' advantage. Memphis eventually brought nine batters to the plate, collecting four hits in addition to their five runs.

However, Buffalo answered back to tie the game 5-5 in the top of the second. Michael Turconi reached base on a fielder's choice and scored one of two runs later in the inning. Joey Loperfido drove in both Bisons' runs with a two-run base hit to right field. The young outfielder now has three RBIs in as many games to start the season.

Just like the first inning, Memphis would score in the bottom of the second to re-take the lead. Jimmy Crooks delivered an RBI base hit to right field that scored Jose Fermin with two outs. Crooks' fourth RBI of the year made the score 6-5 in favor of the Redbirds.

But, Ali Sanchez evened the game at 6-6 with a solo home run to left center field in the top of the next inning. The home run came off of reliever Zach Wiess, the only run he would allow in his outing after taking over for starter Ian Bedell.

The Redbirds would collect a home run of their own in the last of the fourth inning to take another lead over Buffalo, this time 8-6. Johel Pozo's first homer of the season was hit to left center field, and also scored Crooks.

Buffalo used three straight hits in the top of the seventh inning to score a run and get within one, 8-7. Barger led the rally with a one out single. He scored two batters later when Will Robertson lined a single to center field for his first RBI of the season. However, the Redbirds would score five more times in the bottom of the eighth for a six-run lead.

The Bisons and Memphis will meet for game two of their six-game series with a 1:05 p.m. EDT first pitch scheduled for AutoZone Park. Lazaro Estrada will make his Bisons debut against fellow right-hander Sem Robberse.

International League Stories from April 1, 2025

