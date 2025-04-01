Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 1 vs. Lehigh Valley

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-1) vs. Rochester Red Wings (1-1)

Tuesday - 4:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Nabil Crismatt (NR) vs. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (NR)

BACK TO OUR WIN(G)ING WAYS: After Sunday afternoon's series finale in Buffalo was postponed and rescheduled for April 23, the Rochester Red Wings traveled back to Innovative Field for their home opening contest today against Lehigh Valley...the Red Wings picked up their first win of 2025 on a rain-shortened Saturday afternoon, in large part due to 11 hits from the offense including four multi-hit performances...2B TREY LIPSCOMB led the way with three knocks, and C ANDREW KNIZNER reached base three times in his Red Wings debut...Rochester pitching held Buffalo to just three hits, highlighted by 2.0 hitless innings of relief from RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE ...LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA will take the ball for the Red Wings in their home opener today in his first career MiLB appearance, against Lehigh Valley RHP Nabil Crismatt.

WELCOME HOME: Rochester will face Lehigh Valley in their home opener today, marking the third-straight season they've done so...this is the first time since 2012-16 (BUF) that the Red Wings have opened their home campaign against the same team in at least three-straight years...

The Red Wings are seeking their first home opener win since 2016 and the first in franchise history against Lehigh Valley (three games prior to 2025).

A STAR IS BORN: LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA is slated to make his MiLB debut in today's contest...the Japanese-born southpaw played nine total seasons with Chunichi of Nippon Professional Baseball from 2016-24, and was named an NPB All-Star in 2023...

Ogasawara is the first player in Nationals history to be signed directly from Asia.

FIRST THING'S FIRST: The Red Wings offense kicked things off with five first-inning runs on Saturday afternoon, all with two outs...both LF ANDREW PICKNEY and C ANDREW KNIZNER drew bases-loaded walks to force in a run, 2B TREY LIPSCOMB beat out a hard ground ball for an RBI infield single, and SS NASIM NUÑEZ capped things off with a two-run line drive up the middle...this marked the eighth time since 2004 that the Red Wings have driven in at least five runs with two outs in the first inning, and first time since 7/2/2024, also at Buffalo...

This is also the fourth time since at least 2004 that Rochester has drawn two bases loaded walks in the first frame, and the first time since 8/10/2022 against Norfolk.

ONE STEP AWAY: RHP ANDRY LARA made his Triple-A debut on the mound Saturday, allowing two earned on three hits while striking out and walking a pair across 4.0 full innings...the Nationals No. 17 ranked prospect (MLB.com) led all Nationals Minor League pitchers with 11 wins in 2024, second in innings pitched (134.2), and WHIP (1.16), and third in strikeouts (132).

JACKED UP: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE made his first career MiLB relief appearance on Saturday, and held Buffalo hitless with four strikeouts and one walk across 2.0 innings to earn the victory...his final appearance of 2024 was in relief on 9/29 against Philadelphia, with Washington, where he went 2.2 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts...

Saturday marked Rutledge's first career win against Buffalo, across seven appearances (6 starts).

TREYWAY: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB notched three hits in the win Saturday afternoon, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI and runs scored...this marked his sixth game at the Triple-A level with at least three hits, and second against Buffalo (7/4/24).

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: SS NASIM NUÑEZ collected a pair of hits and two RBI on Saturday, going 2-for-4 while adding a run scored and a stolen base...he is one of two Red Wings with a hit in each of their first two games (Yepez)...

Nuñez has now stolen 185 bases across his Minor League career, including 70 in 2022 in Miami's Minor League system.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.