Mets Drop Home Opener to RailRiders, 6-2, on Tuesday Afternoon

April 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse played in front of the home fans for the first time in 2025 on Tuesday afternoon, but some slow offense led to a 6-2 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at NBT Bank Stadium. Jakson Reetz reached base twice in the game, including once with an RBI double.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (2-2) got the scoring started right away with a run in the top of the first inning. Ismael Munguia led off with a single. After Everson Pereira struck out, Jorbit Vivas walked to put runners at first and second base with one out. T.J. Rumfield followed with a double, scoring Munguia for a 1-0 RailRiders lead.

Syracuse (1-2) struck back in the bottom of the third. Luis De Los Santos began the frame with a double, and Reetz followed with another double to right-center field, scoring De Los Santos to tie the game, 1-1. Reetz moved to third on a Gilberto Celestino groundout, and Reetz scored on a Donovan Walton single to center field, giving the Mets a 2-1 advantage.

The RailRiders tied the game right back up in the fourth. José Rojas led off with a single, but Ronaldo Hernandez and Andrew Velazquez both struck out. Braden Shewmake extended the inning with a single that moved Rojas to third, and Munguia capitalized on the opportunity, singling to right field to score Rojas and knot the game up, 2-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre regained the lead in the fifth. With Rumfield at second, Rojas at first, and two outs, Hernandez grounded a ball to first baseman Joey Meneses. Meneses fielded the ball and tossed it to pitcher Grant Hartwig who was covering first base. Hartwig appeared to awkwardly touch the base before Hernandez reached it, but Hernandez was called safe to load the bases. Velazquez followed with a two-run single, scoring Rumfield and Rojas to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-2 edge.

The Mets struggled on offense the rest of the game as the RailRiders' bullpen didn't allow a run and only allowed one hit and one walk in the final five innings of the ballgame after starting pitcher Zach Messinger threw the first four innings.

The RailRiders added insurance runs in the ninth. Rumfield and Alex Jackson began the inning with walks and moved to second and third when Rojas grounded out to first. Hernandez popped out for the second out of the inning, but Velazquez hit another two-out, two-run single, scoring Rumfield and Jackson to push the lead to four, 6-2.

Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continue their six-game series on Wednesday afternoon with the second game. Right-hander Dom Hamel is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets opposite right-hander Erick Leal for the RailRiders. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.

